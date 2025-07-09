The Chicago White Sox are being linked to a very risky 2025 MLB Draft move

Most 2025 MLB mock drafts have predicted the Chicago White Sox to land a high school shortstop with the 10th overall pick.

Between the team's clear need for position players and the structure of the incoming draft class, it only makes sense for the White Sox to go the prep route. JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson, and Steele Hall are three of the players most frequently mocked to Chicago.

Normally, drafting a high schooler is considered more risky than going for college bat. But for the White Sox in 2025, a prep shortstop is probably the safest pick.

That being said, with the draft less than a week away, the White Sox are now being linked to a completely off-the-wall and risky move that would surprise everybody.

White Sox linked to high school LHP Kruz Schoolcraft

Perhaps the only thing riskier than drafting a toolsy high school position player is drafting a high school pitcher.

But in a recent draft round up from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, he tied the White Sox to high school pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft, suggesting that Chicago could try to go underslot in the first round and float Schoolcraft to their second selection (No. 44).

"Chicago is picking in a spot where it will have some prep options for its first pick -- JoJo Parker, Billy Carlson and Steele Hall are rumored to be in the mix -- though there's also at least as many college players who could also be considered," wrote McDaniel.

"Chicago has also been tied to prep lefty Kruz Schoolcraft and there's a shot the White Sox could float him to their second pick with a big bonus, which might fit better with an underslot choice at their first pick."

A recent mock draft from The Athletic predicted the White Sox to select Schoolcraft at No. 10 over high school shortstops Parker and Hall. But what ESPN is suggesting is even more risky and shocking.

The 2025 MLB Draft will kick off in five days.



And the Nationals have a new chief decision-maker entrusted with the No. 1 pick.



White Sox could target Schoolcraft in 2nd round

When McDaniel says the White Sox could "float Schoolcraft to their second pick with a big bonus," he is suggesting that Chris Getz and the front office could agree to terms with Schoolcraft ahead of the draft on an overslot signing bonus.

Schoolcraft is the 19th ranked draft prospect according to MLB.com. He is 6-foot-8 with an electric slider and fastball that probably remind the White Sox of Noah Schultz.

In a world where the White Sox get Schoolcraft in the second round, can tell teams that he has a deal lined up, refuse to sign, and land with Chicago at 44 overall while getting paid first round money.

Because teams have a limited amount of money they can spend from the "bonus pool," this would require the Sox to make up some money by over-drafting a player at No. 10.

Maybe Chicago takes someone like Jace Laviolette, Gavin Kilen, or Ethan Conrad. These are college players with little leverage when it comes to signing bonus negotiations. None of those guys are projected to go earlier than 20th in MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft, but they are all first round picks.

Making that move could allow the White Sox to double dip on first round talents if they feel enough conviction about Schoolcraft's future.

There's a lot of risk involved, but maybe Chris Getz is feeling the pressure to add more than one impact prospect to the team's farm system.

If the White Sox come out with a shocking selection at No. 10, wait for them to pick at No. 44 before casting judgement on the draft class. There's likely a plan in place if that happens.