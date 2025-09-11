3 standout players are close to achieving a rare White Sox feat together

A strong second half of the 2025 season for the Chicago White Sox has been sparked by an explosive offense emerging after the All-Star break.

The White Sox are a top 10 team in baseball in almost every offensive category since the break.

74 home runs in the second half ties the White Sox for the fifth-most in baseball. It has arguably been the most refreshing part of the season thus far. Power has been an organization deficiency for the last few years, but now the rookies and veterans alike are showing a capacity for hitting the ball out of the park.

Three White Sox players in particular - Colson Montgomery, Andrew Benintendi, and Lenyn Sosa - have been especially prolific in the power department. Montgomery, Benintendi, and Sosa are now on the verge of achieving a rare feat together that the White Sox haven't seen much of in recent years.

There is a chance for the White Sox to have three different players finish the season with 20 home runs or more.

Montogmery, Benintendi, and Sosa on the verge of rare White Sox feat

Lenyn Sosa hit his 20th home run against thre Detroit Tigers last weekend. It was a solo shot against Charlie Morton that tied the game 3-3. The White sox went on to win, 6-4.

Andrew Benintendi is sitting on 19 home runs after his most recent blast against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. It was a solo home run off of Kevin Kelly that gave the White Sox a 6-1 lead. That turned out to be an important insurance run, as Chicago won by a final score of 6-5.

If Benintendi reaches 20 home runs, it will tie his total from the 2024 season. 20 is also his career high, as he reached the mark in both 2024 and 2017.

Colson Montgomery didn't hit his first big league home run until July 22, but he has 18 in total since seeing the first one go over the wall. His last home run came on September 5 against the Tigers in a 7-5 win, so perhaps he's due for another long ball soon.

Since the turn of the decade (2020) the White Sox have only had three players hit 20 home runs in the same season one time.

In 2023, Luis Robert Jr. (38), Jake Burger (25), and Andrew Vaughn (21) all reached the milestone, but Burger was traded away at the deadline and finished out the season as a member of the Miami Marlins.

If Robert Jr. had been fully healthy this year, there's a good chance he also would have more than 20 home runs. That would give the White Sox four players flirting with 20+, which has not happened since 2018.

Power is a critical aspect of every offense. As the White Sox turn the page and look to become a contending team in the near future, they'll need to hit the ball out of the ballpark.

I've been really encouraged by the power surge in the second half, but I'm still open to seeing Chicago add a power hitting first baseman in free agency this winter. It would only make the lineup more formidable and help young players get better pitches to hit.