MLB analyst believes the Chicago White Sox are a 'sleeping giant'

Dan Plesac, an 18-year MLB veteran and current analyst with MLB Network, has spent a lot of time this season with the Chicago White Sox.

Plesac has been a substitute color commentator for Steve Stone throughout the year, particularly in the second half of the season.

Of all the national analysts out there, Plesac knows the White Sox better than anyone. Plesac has seen this team first hand, and he likes what he sees.

During a recent interview with Chuck Garfien on The White Sox Podcast, Plesac issued a warning to the rest of baseball about where the Chicago White Sox are going. He also gave encouragement to White Sox fans, referring to the team as "a sleeping giant."

Plesac believes the White Sox are "a sleeping giant"

"I love the fight. I love the intensity and I like what I’m seeing. They just need to hang onto this for three more weeks, and for those guys that don’t want to be part of that, they’re going to be left off on the side of the road,” said Plesac.

“There are jobs to be won and there are careers that can be made over the next three weeks. My advice for the young players, pay attention for the next three weeks. Because this train is about to leave the station and they don’t know who’s going to be on it. If you want to be on it, play your way on it. If you don’t, they’re going to find somebody else."

"The days of being the laughing stock of the AL Central or the American League and worrying about setting a record for losing games, that’s gone, that’s in the rearview mirror," Plesac continued.

MLB Network’s ⁦@Plesac19⁩ says the White Sox are “a sleeping giant.”



This is probably the most positive, uplifting White Sox podcast I’ve done in 2.5 years. https://t.co/gHXRk5PEcE 🎙🎧 pic.twitter.com/gbSLvdkIod — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 9, 2025

Plesac predicted the 2026 season to have many nights where Rate Field is packed and the positive vibes return to the South Side of Chicago. It’s not hard to see why he feels that way.

The White Sox have gotten such significant contributions from their rookies in 2025, and the team might end up with a record that that’s an improvement by over 20 wins.

These White Sox are young and hungry. This group of players still has a long way to go, but they all seem to have the right makeup and mentality. Another year of development for Kyle Teel, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth and others should lead to bigger numbers in the win column.

My hope is that Chris Getz and the front office make some moves in free agency to complement this young core. Nobody is expecting Chicago to be the top players on the open market, but adding veterans that can produce above-average numbers would go along way. Many of the veterans on the White Sox roster this year were detrimental to the team's success.

The tide is certainly turning. The more the White Sox play like they have in the second half of 2025, the more they will change the perception of the organization across Major League Baseball. That will lead to more players wanting to be on the South Side of Chicago, more wins, more ticket sales, and make it a whole lot more fun to be a White Sox fan.

If we are to trust Dan Plesac's judgment, White Sox fans have a lot to be excited about, even in the next calendar year.