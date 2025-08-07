Colson Montgomery makes all-time White Sox history with outrageous home run streak

There's no bigger Chicago White Sox story right now than the hot streak of rookie shortstop Colson Montgomery.

Montgomery has been on tear since the All-Star break, and a recent switch to the trendy torpedo bat has allowed his natural power to be on full display.

Montgomery's bat speed is in the same tier as players like Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber. Now with eight (8) home runs in his last 12 games, Montgomery's numbers are making White Sox history and putting him in the same sentence as Mark McGwire.

8 HOMERS IN THE PAST 12 GAMES FOR COLSON MONTGOMERY ⚡️



The @whitesox 2021 first-rounder demolishes one at 110.9 mph:

Colson Montgomery's home run stretch makes White Sox history

Colson Montgomery is the first player in White Sox history to hit eight (8) home runs in his first 90 MLB at-bats. (via SoxNerd)

The great Frank Thomas took over 230 at-bats before he finally hit his 8th career home run in 1991.

José Abreu launched 36 home runs in his unbelievable Rookie of the Year 2014 season, but his 8th home run didn't come until his 92nd at-bat of the year.

#ColsonMontgomery is the only player in #WhiteSox history with 8 homers in his first 90 #MLB at bats

In over 120 years of White Sox baseball, we have never seen a power surge to start off a player's career quite like this.

Colson Montgomery is matching Mark McGwire

With the home runs being such a story, it has almost gone unnoticed that Montgomery has been in a drought when it comes to taking his walks.

Plate discipline and walk rate is one of the best qualities of Colson Montgomery's offensive profile. Even when he has struggled in the minor leagues, his walk rate has helped his on-base percentage remain respectable.

But over the last 12 games, while he has crushed eight home runs, Montgomery has not walked a single time.

He is the second rookie in the modern era to have eight or more home runs and zero walks over a 12-game stretch. The other one is 1987 Mark McGwire.

Colson Montgomery of the @whitesox has 8 home runs and zero walks over his last 12 games.



He is the second rookie in the modern era to have 8+ HR and 0 walks over a 12-game stretch after Mark McGwire in 1987.

Montgomery's 0.9 fWAR is already fourth best on the White Sox this season. He has accompanied his power with well above-average defense at shortstop.

Never before has Montgomery looked closer to his Corey Seager player comps. He is playing like a legitimate superstar at a 5.6 fWAR pace and making White Sox history along the way.