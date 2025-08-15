5 realistic candidates to be a September call-up with the Chicago White Sox

When the calendar turns to September, rosters will expand across Major League Baseball. Every team will be allowed to carry 28 players on their active roster, a slight increase from the usual 26.

Typically, teams use these “ September call ups” to give young prospects an opportunity against big league competition. MLB debuts will be made on a nightly basis.

I’ve started looking ahead to September 1 and I’m now wondering who the Chicago White Sox will use their extra spots on.

Here are five players that stand out to me as being a realistic option. None of these players have appeared for the White Sox this season.

Bryan Ramos

There was a time when the White Sox were as high on Bryan Ramos as any other position player prospect in the organization.

Ramos had 15 home runs and an .827 OPS with Double-A Birmingham as a 21-year-old third baseman. The sky seemed to be the limit.

As Ramos has advanced to the higher levels of the minor leagues, and even the Major Leagues in 2024, making consistent contact has been an issue.

Despite early struggles in Birmingham, the White Sox promoted Ramos for his MLB debut on May 4, 2024. He got off to a hot start in Chicago, but after 99 at-bats, Ramos had a .202 batting average and .586 OPS.

Ramos kicked off 2025 going 2-for-23 at the plate in the minor leagues. His season numbers are still flawed, but over his last 74 games, Ramos has 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and an OPS of .778.

I’d like to see him get back in the mix at third base and first base for the White Sox in September. I believe Ramos has earned another opportunity to get big league at-bats and he’s a real realistic candidate to get promoted by the White Sox, especially if another infielder gets injured.

Payton Pallette

I’m all for giving relief pitchers an opportunity to audition in September for a spot in the 2026 bullpen.

Payton Pallette started the 2025 season a dominant closer with the Birmingham Barons, earning himself a promotion to Triple-A.

Pallette’s 5.08 ERA with Charlotte isn’t great, but it’s a tough league to pitch in. He still got 11.3 K/9 in the minor leagues this season and his ERA is 2.18 over his last 20.2 innings.

I think the White Sox see Pallette as a potential high-leverage reliever, and we all know he’s not far from a Major League debut. What better time to give him a shot than once rosters expand in September?

Zach Franklin

Just like Pallette, dominance as a closer in Birmingham earned Zach Franklin an opportunity to pitch in Charlotte. Now, he’s knocking on the door of the big leagues and has given the White Sox every reason to consider promoting him again.

Franklin has big swing-and-miss stuff. In 37 appearances across two levels of the minor leagues, he has 12.9 K/9.

Franklin’s 1.64 ERA jumps off the page, and he is yet to allow an earned run since joining the Knights roster.

Given how quickly Franklin has moved through the minor leagues, September 1 might be a little too early to elevate him. But if he keeps throwing scoreless innings in Charlotte, I’m not ruling out Franklin’s MLB debut is a possibility in 2025.

Jacob Gonzalez

Former first-round draft pick Jacob Gonzalez finally seems to be finding his groove after getting promoted to Triple-A at the end of July.

Gonzalez has an .837 OPS in into home runs in 14 games with the Knights. He’s up to 23 doubles, 55 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases on the season. He’s almost got his OPS up to .700 after a horrific first month.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel recently tagged Gonzalez as the prospect who is most likely to get called up next. I have to agree with him. While Gonzalez is the No. 17 prospect in the White Sox organization on MLB.com, he’s still a former first-rounder that I believe the organization would like to be part of their young core.

Giving Gonzalez a month with the big league club will allow him to get a taste of Major League pitching and bond with his White Sox teammates. Sign me up for Jacob Gonzalez being in the same lineup as Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero.

I’m not sure where the Sox would find at-bats for him, but letting him experience Major League Baseball for a little bit this Fall could go a long way in 2026.

Chase Plymell

I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t really know much about Chase Plymell before the 2025 season. With how well he’s pitched in AAA, Plymell has made sure to put himself firmly on the radar.

In 50.1 minor innings, almost all of them in Charlotte, Plymell has a 2.32 ERA. He doesn’t blow hitters away, but he’s got an unorthodox right handed delivery that allows him to pitch to contact.

Plymell is also a multi-inning guy that could help the White Sox get over the hump. If Mike Vasil needs to be moved to a starting role, Plymell is a prime candidate to replace him as a long reliever with a September call-up.