Billy Carlson and White Sox 2025 draft class puts former first round picks on notice

The new crop of Chicago White Sox prospects from the 2025 MLB Draft class bring the organization a lot of what they have been missing.

With SS Billy Carlson, OF Jaden Fauske, and SS Kyle Lodise being selected by the White Sox on Day1, Chicago added some position players to a farm system that desperately needed it.

Outside of Braden Montgomery and Caleb Bonemer, who are both still far away from the big leagues, the White Sox don't have any legitimate minor league bats to be excited about.

At the very least, the players selected by the White Sox in the 2025 MLB Draft will bring a refreshing infusion of offensive talent to the organization.

Billy Carlson adds pressure to White Sox infielders

Billy Carlson has five-tool potential at a premium position. We know his glove is going to be excellent, and if the White Sox new player development staff can make some corrections to his swing mechanics, Carlson has "face of the franchise" upside.

It puts every other infielder in the organization on notice. Billy Carlson is a legitimate shortstop. If Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, or Caleb Bonemer want to compete for that spot on the future White Sox roster, they'll need to step it up on both sides of the ball.

Carlson's presence also means there's one less middle infield spot up for grabs on a projected future White Sox roster.

Jacob Gonzalez, Sam Antonacci, and William Bergolla will need to keep improving if they want to move up through the minor leagues. The competition is getting stiffer, but competition cna inspire greatness.

College infielder Kyle Lodise is also in the middle infield mix, and he could be closer to the big leagues than most of the guys in the organization right now.

White Sox needed outfielders, and they got one with Jaden Fauske

The current White Sox roster is packed with veteran outfielder that won't be with the team for long.

Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, and Michael A. Taylor are all candidates to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline. Some of them will stay, but Robert, Slater, and Taylor are probably not going to be with the 2026 White Sox regardless.

In the minor leagues, there's not much to get excited about in the outfield. Braden Montgomery and Goerge Wolkow are the only outfielders in the White Sox Top 20 prospects. Both are still far from the big leagues, and Wolkow has really struggled in Kannapolis this season.

Jaden Fauske has a pretty well-rounded skillset and will easily be one of the better outfielders in the White Sox farm system from the moment he signs.