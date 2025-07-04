With Colson Montgomery joining White Sox, here’s what the lineup should be every day

As the 4th of July rolls around, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in the basement of the AL Central with no hope for the playoffs. But with many young players on the roster, Sox fans still have reasons to watch, and this weekend brings another.

The White Sox are promoting former first-round pick Colson Montgomery to make his Major League debut.

Montgomery’s journey to the majors has had it's ups and downs. Once ranked the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball, Montgomery struggled in 2025 before seemingly finding his stroke earlier this month.

Colson will join Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Kyle Teel, Miguel Vargas, Brooks Baldwin, and Lenyn Sosa as young position players on the White Sox roster that they hope will be part of the long-term future.

With many of these players playing similar positions, Will Venable will have some interesting decisions with the lineup, as he tries to make sure everyone gets at-bats.

What the White Sox lineup should look like

Mike Tauchman RF Chase Meidroth 2B Miguel Vargas 3B Andrew Benintendi LF Kyle Teel C/DH Lenyn Sosa 1B Colson Montgomery SS Edgar Quero C/DH Brooks Baldwin CF

This would be an overwhelmingly young lineup with a couple of stabilizing veterans, and there would be a lot for Sox fans to watch for here.

Seven (7) of the nine (9) players in this lineup are 25 or younger, and many of them have shown flashes of potential and should be given the opportunity to earn a spot on the next competitive Sox team.

Mike Tauchman has been a surprisingly productive offseason addition for the White Sox, and he provides a veteran at-bat at the top of the Sox lineup.

Despite recent struggles from Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas, both have shown flashes of being top-of-the-order bats.

Andrew Benintendi’s midseason adjustment in 2024 has turned him into one of the better power bats in the White Sox lineup, so he’s a great fit for the cleanup spot while Luis Robert Jr. is sidelined.

Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have very different skill sets, but both have demonstrated enough potential to command as many at-bats as possible. Venable has been fairly resistant to having both in the lineup so far, but the White Sox best lineup has both Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero in it.

Lenyn Sosa has had some defensive woes, particularly at first base, but his bat has been strong enough that Venable needs to find a spot for him in the lineup. Firt base may be the best option for now.

Brooks Baldwin’s versatility is a valuable skill, but his focus on the outfield will come in handy. He should be the primary centerfielder while Luis Robert Jr. is out.

Where will Montgomery fit?

I expect the recently-promoted Colson Montgomery to primarily play shortstop, as the White Sox give him a chance to take over the starting job. Chase Meidroth’s bat profiles better at second base, and he’s run into some defensive struggles recently.

Whether Montgomery remains at shortstop long-term remains to be seen, but there is very little standing in the way of every day at-bats at the position now.

While the lineup is unlikely to be the same every single day and veterans like Josh Rojas, Austin Slater, and Michael A. Taylor will get some action, a lineup with as many young hitters as possible will put the Sox in the best position moving forward.

As Colson Montgomery becomes the 11th White Sox player to make a Major League debut in 2025, White Sox fans get another glimpse into the future and another reason to watch. Even though the record is bad, 2025 has been a more exciting year for Sox fans, as the future begins to arrive in Chicago.