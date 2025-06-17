Why Vinny Capra remaining on the White Sox active roster is fine..for now

The Chicago White Sox returned Lenyn Sosa from his rehab assignment with Charlotte ahead of Tuesday's game and optioned Brooks Baldwin to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Veteran infielder Vinny Capra controversially survived yet another round of roster cuts, but I don't think it's the end of the world for Capra to stay with the team...at least for now.

Let me be clear, I am not advocating for Capra to be on the active roster for the Chicago White Sox any longer than what is absolutely necessary. However, until Colson Montgomery is ready to make the jump to the big leagues, Capra being on the roster is necessary.

If someone is going to get irregular playing time, I'd much rather it be a 28-year-old, all glove, no bat player like Capra, rather than say Baldwin, who is four years younger and still developing.

Trust me, I get the unhappiness of Baldwin getting sent down to Triple-A once again rather than Capra getting designated for assignment.

Very bizarre use of Brooks Baldwin. Called him up, didn’t play him like they should have… he immediately gets sent down while Vinny Capra remains on the team. Not great. https://t.co/EkGqlUekp2 — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) June 17, 2025

At the same time, Baldwin still has the potential to be a viable super-utility player on the next competitive White Sox team. He just has to hit better at the big league level and get closer to what he has been producing at Triple-A, where his average is well north of .350 with an impressive OPS over 1.100.

Baldwin has been in a terrible slump in the Major Leagues since April 26. During his recent three-game stay with the White Sox, he gave no indication of coming out of it with three strikeouts in three pinch-hit at-bats.

Given he showed some potential at the start of the season to be that solid utility player that all good teams need, he still should be getting regular at-bats to develop as a hitter.

There are no consistent at-bats to be had in the outfield. With Lenyn Sosa returning from the Injured List, I'm fine with letting Baldwin continue to work on his swing at Charlotte every day. Hopefully, the work there makes him worthy of being a consistent big league player.

Capra can sit on the bench while Montgomery and Baldwin work on getting better at Charlotte.

If Montgomery and Baldwin are ready to be every day MLB starters, then it is appropriate to move on from Capra, who is batting .099 this season. Capra has a shockingly low .290 OPS over 38 games with the Brewers and the White Sox.

The bat is a non-factor, but since Capra can field well, there is still some value in having him on the bench.

Capra should not be in the lineup

While I'm okay with Capra being on the roster, White Sox fans should feel free to get upset about Capra getting regular playing time lately. Will Venable has now put him in the starting lineup for four of the last five games.

Ok, when I said Capra’s playing isn't worth the stress, starting him in four of the last five games isn't what I had in mind. https://t.co/RFS4YEXr4a — BZ (@BezBeyondThePen) June 17, 2025

Capra getting playing time on days Sosa is playing first base still seems like a terrible idea. Josh Rojas may be bad offensively, but Capra is even worse. For now, it would be better to play Sosa at second base and move Chase Meidroth over to second late in the game. Capra can come in to play shortstop as a defensive replacement late in games.

Viewing Capra as anything other than a bench player is wrong. It's a good reason to be perturbed that he is still on the roster. Why the front office or manager Will Venable think he's worth giving regular at-bats to is beyond me.

However, I do get why he is still on the roster. It just need to be as a temporary late-inning defensive replacement.