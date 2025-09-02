Chris Getz gives a terrible answer when asked about White Sox plans for free agency

There was a lot of buzz just a few weeks ago about the Chicago White Sox being willing to spend some money on the upcoming free agent class.

Getz made comments to the media following the trade deadline that suggested moves would be made during the offseason.

“We'll continue to have the conversations in regards to future payroll. Obviously Jerry [Reinsdorf] and I will continue to dive into that further,” Getz said. “We're open to adding to this team this offseason. I expect to do that."

As a result, White Sox fans began to speculate about what additions were possible for the team in free agency. Some dream of signing Kyle Schwarber to add power to the middle of the lineup. Josh Naylor has felt like a reasonable fit at first base.

I've gone on record to say that the White Sox need to dedicate some resources towards the back end of the bullpen this winter.

All of those moves could make some sense. But as more time passes, the less confident I become that the White Sox will do anything of note.

Chris Getz was asked directly about his offseason plans last week by Chuck Garfien, and I don' think Sox fans will like his answer.

Chris Getz deflects from answering questions about free agents

"What kind of moves cna fans expect you to make in the offseason?," Garfien asked directly on an interview for The White Sox Podcast.

"Right now we're focused on getting through September and continuing to add positives to this group, whether it be in the win column or continuing to develop their skills to be even better Major League players," said Getz.

"That's our biggest focus. Are there going to be opportunities in the offseason to add to this group? There will be. But most importantly, let's continue to develop these players at the Major League level"..."the trade market and free agent market will take care of itself. We're really not going to get a sense until we get to the offseason. If we feel like there's a right piece here or multiple pieces, we'll entertain that, but most importantly, what's going to continue to move us forward is this young group we have here and their development at the Major League level."

Nobody's denying the fact that player development is the most essential aspect of any rebuild. But as White Sox fans know, supplementing young talent is incredibly important. That's what the good organization's in baseball do.

Perhaps I'm taking the "glass half empty" perspective on Getz's comments, but I hate to hear a White Sox GM intentionally evade any questions about spending in the offseason. Getz clearly redirected the focus of the conversation to the White Sox young core.

It's as if he's already pushing the PR narrative that will exist after the White Sox spend another offseason doing nothing.

The organization wants fans to be so focused on the young, internal options that they don't feel bothered by the team's low payroll and lack of spending.

We heard this many times from Rick Hahn back in the day. One example is when Chicago failed to add a right fielder in the offseason, but Hahn remained remarkably bullish on the development of Oscar Colas, who busted out after one season.

I think the writing is on the wall. Fans should expect another uneventful offseason from the White Sox this winter.