Confusing White Sox roster move just got even more strange with latest update

Earlier this week, the Chicago White Sox made a fairly confusing roster move before the final stretch of the 2025 regular season.

Chicago brought back right-handed starting pitcher Sean Burke from Triple-A Charlotte to rejoin the Major League rotation. Seeing as Burke has had a solid year with the big league club, it made sense for him to get more opportunities and close out the season in the big leagues. What didn’t make sense was the corresponding move.

Dan Altavilla being DFA'd was confusing

The White Sox designated right-handed relief pitcher Dan Altavilla for assignment. Altavilla, with a 2.48 ERA this season in 28 appearances, had been one of Chicago’s best relief pitchers. Altavilla has also been one of their best relievers in high-leverage scenarios - only one run allowed over nine (9) high leverage outings.

Not only was Altavilla really good this year, he also has club control for the 2026 season. He is still arbitration eligible, meaning the White Sox could have him in their MLB bullpen next season while paying him close to the league minimum.

It just didn’t make sense, especially when the White Sox chose not to move any of their veteran relief pitchers at the trade deadline. This is a team that has had issues with their bullpen in the second half and will need to address that area of their organization in free agency. So why DFA one of your better arms?

The thought crossed my mind earlier this week that I could have been getting all up in arms over nothing. If Altavilla cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A, he would still be in the White Sox organization and could be retained for 2026.

But after the latest update, it’s getting quite hard to make sense of things.

Altavilla has now been released

While Altavilla was not claimed on waivers, the White Sox straight up released him on Friday. Altavilla’s release makes a confusing roster move even more puzzling.

RHP Dan Altavilla has been released per White Sox — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 12, 2025

I have no choice but to assume there is something else going on behind the scenes that we can’t see right now. Did Altavilla request his release? Were the White Sox unhappy with the the presence he brought to a fragile and young clubhouse?

My best guess is that Altavilla had a clause in his contract that allowed him to be released instead of accepting a minor league assignment. Given his age (33) and the fact that there are only a few weeks remaining in the season, Altavilla can return home and wrap up his 2025 season early. He'll now be a free agent this winter, and it benefits him none to pitch in Triple-A for a few weeks without getting paid much.

That's the most logical explantation, but I still don't see how that's beneficial to the White Sox or why the team wouldn't choose someone else to be sent down. I hate to speculate, but it’s hard to figure why Chicago would willingly let a productive relief pitcher with club control walk out the door. Hopefully, in the coming weeks, we can get some answers.

Chris Getz and his front office have given White Sox fans a lot of reasons to trust them thus far. I’d like to believe they know what they’re doing, but I’m really curious what they know about Dan Altavilla that we don’t from watching him pitch this season.