White Sox discard a pitcher that has been great for them in 2025

The Chicago White Sox made another roster move on Wednesday afternoon, manipulating the active roster to get the necessary innings for the homestretch of the regular season.

The White Sox recalled right-handed starting pitcher Sean Burke from Triple-A. Burke has had a respectable season with the White Sox, posting a 4.28 ERA in 117.2 innings pitched this season.

Burke was sent to Triple-A in a somewhat surprising move by the White Sox a few weeks ago, but he still figures to be part of Chicago’s long-term plans for the starting rotation.

The corresponding move for Burke was a real head scratcher, though. The White Sox designated relief pitcher Dan Altavilla for assignment to make room for Burke on the active roster.

White Sox DFA Dan Altavilla

Altavilla, 33, has had a tremendous year for the White Sox since being added to the big league team on May 30.

With a 2.48 ERA in 28 appearances the season, 2025 has been the best year of Altavilla's career. He has dealt with a lot of adversity and injuries in the past, and while he still landed on the IL for a brief time in 2025, his production on the mound has been a sight for sore eyes.

Furthermore, Altavilla had only allowed one run this season while pitching in nine (9) high leverage situations. He was one of the more reliable arms for manager Will Venable to lean on with a game hanging in the balance.

Altavilla still had club control remaining

It’s not just the fact that the White Sox are potentially losing one of their best relief pitchers to a waiver claim. Dan Altavilla still has club control remaining. He is arbitration eligible for the 2026 season.

If someone claims the recently DFA’d Altavilla, not only will the White Sox lose him for the rest of 2025, they’ll also lose a pitcher they could have retained next season for close to the league minimum. That’s a head scratching decision by Chris Getz and the front office.

Chicago has four lefties in the bullpen right now. I’m not sure I see a need for that. One of Tyler Alexander, Tyler Gilbert, or Fraser Ellard would have been a better choice to send down/DFA.

Hopefully Altavilla clears waivers and stays in the White Sox organization. But that’s not a guarantee, and I don’t like the organization taking such an unnecessary risk.