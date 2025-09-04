The Chicago White Sox could have the top 2 catchers in the AL before long

The Chicago White Sox might just be able to compete in 2026, just two years after setting the all-time loss record (2024) and getting better this season (2025).

The White Sox have had a tumultuous year, as it’s been a tale of two halves. Ever since the All-Star break, there has been a lot to admire about the White Sox.

Injuries to Luis Robert Jr. and Miguel Vargas have been some of the lows during the second half. On the bright side, Colson Montgomery has emerged as the future face of the franchise, thanks to Ryan Fuller, and others like Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero are also looking like core players.

With Montgomery taking most of the spotlight and Sosa quietly having the best season of his career, Teel and Quero have been two of the more underrated rookies on the White Sox. Both have tremendous abilities an upside, which could make them the best catching tandem in the American League before long.

Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have overachieved this season

The White Sox opened the season with Matt Thaiss and Korey Lee as the two catchers on the roster after they optioned Teel and Quero to Triple-A.

After a few months and some injuries, the White Sox ended up with Teel and Quero getting MLB call-ups and the bulk of the reps at catcher. Lee became a valuable third option to store in Triple-A, and he was eventually brought up as well, giving Will Venable the option to put both Teel and Quero in the lineup together.

Teel and Quero have outperformed expectations set for this season, showing their abilities to hit for average, power, and get on base. White Sox on CHSN said it best, “the future looks bright at catcher."

Future is bright at catcher for the White Sox 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PlJoj1GNMm — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) September 4, 2025

The White Sox could have the best catching duo in the American League

Even though it’s their first year in the big leagues, it’s easy to get excited about what Teel and Quero could become - the best catching duo in baseball.

Both have the talent to be elite. They'll need to get better defensively to be the complete package behind the plate, but the offensive output speaks for itself.

They're hitting a combined .283 this season with 10 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 2.2 fWAR in much less than a full season. Keep in mind that Teel is 23 years old and Quero is only 22. With a little development over the next few year, both catchers could turn out to have 15-20 home run power with good speed and defense.

Adley Rutschman and Cal Raleigh could easily remain the best individual catchers in the AL, but no team will have a pair of catchers as good as the White Sox.

Quero could ultimately stick behind the plate longer than Teel, who can play in the outfield, and did receive some instruction on how to play first base in Spring Training. The White Sox could always move Teel around the diamond to fit the organization's needs.

For now, the White Sox will continue to go with the plan they have been using, which is DH’ing Teel when Quero catches, while Quero DH’s while Teel is behind the plate.