Luis Robert Jr.'s trade value declining puts pressure on White Sox to draft great

The trade rumors surrounding Luis Robert Jr. went from the Chicago White Sox wanting to move him before Memorial Day, to the front office possibly not dealing Robert before the trade deadline at all.

If the Sox hold on to Robert, it won't be because management thinks he is a core piece. MLB executives have told The Athletic's Jim Bowden (subscription required) that they believe the White Sox are hoping Robert Jr. will play better in August and September, allowing them to deal him in the offseason.

At this point, it doesn't seem likely that Luis Robert Jr. is going to go on an extended hot streak at the plate.

GM Chris Getz can hope all he wants that Robert hits well after coming off the Injured List to justify picking up his $20 million option in the offseason, but I get the feeling it is not going to happen. It didn't happen in May and it didn't happen when he was pulled for a few games to make swing adjustments in June.

On top of that, a strained hamstring currently has Robert Jr. on the 10-day IL.

It is time for Getz to accept what Luis Robert Jr. is. He is no longer the All-Star player that he once was, with a current .185 average, a .584 OPS, and a wRC+ of 63. He is a good defensive centerfielder who can run the bases well. He has big pop, but doesn't make contact consistently enough to have a significant offensive impact.

With Luis Robert Jr.'s trade value in the gutter, the most important thing now is for the White Sox to hit on their 2025 MLB Draft picks.

MLB Draft is the only path for the White Sox to acquire superstars

White Sox controlling owner Jerry Reinsdorf is unlikely to authorize a major free agent spending spree. He is still going to own the team through 2029 at the earliest and the club has never signed a player to a deal worth over $100 million during his ownership tenure. I doubt that changes any time soon, even with the clock ticking on his reign.

Thanks to Luis Robert Jr.'s rapid decline, the White Sox no longer have an elite player on the trade market that is going to fetch a significant return.

This is not Garrett Crochet or Lucas Giolito, who brought back Top 100 prospects in a trade. Crochet brought the franchise Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth, and Braden Montgomery. Giolito (and Reynaldo Lopez) got Edgar Quero to the South Side.

Even during the first rebuild, former GM Rick Hahn relied on trading Chris Sale for Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech, moving Adam Eaton for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, and swapping Jose Quintana for Dylan Cease and Eloy Jimenez.

The White Sox got their next generation of "stars" by trading away stars. But Chicago doens't have the same veteran assets they once had.

The White Sox have a respectable young core, but they need more than 2-3 players to have a potent batting lineup. That leaves the MLB Draft...

It's an ideal time for the club to have a great stretch of first-round draft picks like they did from 1987-1990. The Sox drafted pitcher Jack McDowell, third baseman Robin Ventura, Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, and pitcher Alex Fernandez over those years. Those four players formed the nucleus of the 1993 AL West Division champion roster.

International free agency is another route, but the White Sox have been overhauling that department in recent years. It could be a while before that method of acquiring talent yields great players.

Amateur scouting Mike Shirley has already had some promising drafts going back to 2020 when he first took over. The White Sox have five prospects ranked in the Top 100 in baseball. Three of the five were been drafted in the first round by Shirley. Pitcher Noah Schultz is considered the top left-handed prospect in baseball, and Hagen Smith is ranked third.

Hopefully, Shirley keeps hitting on his draft picks. With Luis Robert's decline, the White Sox need it now more than ever to supplement the young core.