Multiple White Sox prospects are receiving well-deserved minor league promotions

With the 2025 MLB Draft in the rearview, it’s time for a reshuffling of most of the organizations across the Major League Baseball.

With a new infusion of young talent joining all 30 farm systems, it’s normal to see some prospects get promoted immediately following the draft. The Chicago White Sox are no exception.

As the Sox prepare to sign their 2025 draft class, they are making room and promoting a few deserving prospects to higher levels of the minor leagues.

Sam Antonacci is headed Birmingham

Infielder Sam Antonacci, who was recently named White Sox minor league player of the month for June, has earned a promotion to join the Double-A Birmingham Barons.

Antonacci, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, had a .903 OPS in Kannapolis after signing with the White Sox last year. In 2025, he has an .839 OPS in 63 games played for Winston-Salem.

The No. 26 prospect in the White Sox organization, Antonacci is an extremely disciplined left-handed hitter with plus bat-to-ball skills. With 27 stolen bases this season, he clearly runs well enough to be a table setter for any lineup.

He is well deserving of a chance to prove himself in Birmingham. If he has success in Double-A to close out the year, Antonacci could be looking at a 2026 MLB debut.

McCants, Clark, and Miller-Green join Winston-Salem

Outfielder T.J. McCants, first baseman Lyle Miller-Green, and pitcher Jonathan Clark are all ready for a new challenge and being called up to High-A Winston-Salem.

McCants was Chicago's 16th-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Alabama, while Miller-Green was taken one round later (17th) out of Austin Peay.

McCants is batting .306 with an .826 OPS for the Cannon Ballers. At 24 years old, he's beyond ready for a promotion.

Miller-Green is a Russian born first baseman that has been a middle-of-the-order bat in Kannapolis all season. He hit 30 home runs in his final year at Austin Peay, and while that power hasn't quite translated to professional baseball yet, he's still a productive hitter with a .792 OPS this season.

Jonathan Clark is already 25 years old. He played in an Independent League after college before signing with the White Sox in 2025. His age and 2.40 ERA in 27 relief appearances make him deserving of a promotion.

Mathias LaCombe is finished in Arizona

Mathias LaCombe was a 12th round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He was an extremely raw, but talented right-handed arm that became the second native of France ever taken in the MLB Draft.

LaCombe had a 1.74 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 67.1 innings at Cochise Community College, which attracted the White Sox greatly.

A lat injury kept LaCombe out of game action until 2025, and now that he's on the mound, the White Sox like what they see. In 35.2 Arizona Complex League innings, LaCombe has 50 strikeouts, an ERA of 2.52, and a 0.95 WHIP.

He just turned 23 years old and is now being promoted to Kannapolis. LaCombe still has a long way to go, but the No. 29 prospect in the White Sox organization has definitely had a succesful 2025 season.