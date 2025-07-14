ESPN disrespects the Chicago White Sox yet again during the 2025 MLB Draft

ESPN always seems to find a way to disrespect the Chicago White Sox on national TV. They did it again during the 2025 MLB Draft.

Former Houston Astros infielder Chris Burke, who has been a color analyst for college baseball coverage on ESPN and SEC Network since 2012, was on the panel of analysts during ESPN's draft coverage.

While Burke was on screen during the draft on Sunday night, ESPN flashed his "résumé" from his playing career.

On Friday, we kept asking 2005 White Sox like @ajpierzynski12 about ESPN, etc. forgetting they won the World Series and then look at this! (H/t @briangodish) pic.twitter.com/UweICxaLmx — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) July 13, 2025

10th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft? Check! 2001 SEC Player of the Year? Check! 2005 World Series Champion with the...Houston Astros?

That's right. Once again, ESPN seems to have forgotten the 2005 White Sox existed and won the World Series.

That's an embarrassing mistake to make at any time, but especially during the 20-year anniversary reunion weekend that just took place at Rate Field.

ESPN has a history of disrespecting the 2005 White Sox

This is not the first time that ESPN has forgotten about the 2005 White Sox. Back in 2016, when the Cubs were closing in on a World Series title, ESPN showed a history of Chicago sports championships since 1965.

Of course, the only omission from the graphic was the 2005 White Sox.

In 2017, "ESPN Stats & Info" posted on Twitter that the 1998 Yankees were the "only team in the Wild Card era to win the World Series with two losses or fewer."

Friendly reminder that the White Sox went 11-1 on their way to the 2005 World Series title. They are one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time...and somehow, the sports world pretends like it never happened.

ESPN dropping the ball during the 2025 MLB Draft is par for the course at this point. The White Sox are a laughing stock at the moment. Sox fans will be the first people to tell you that and acknowledge it. But at least respect the White Sox teams of the past that deserve it.

Nobody should be surprised, but ESPN should be embarrassed.