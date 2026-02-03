Predicting the White Sox Opening Day lineup after the Austin Hays signing

As the White Sox players, coaches, and staff get ready to pack up and head to Glendale for Spring Training, the front office continues to make additions to round the roster into form. The White Sox, through additions like Anthony Kay, Munetaka Murakami, Sean Newcomb, Seranthony Dominguez, and Jordan Hicks, have built a roster that they believe will take a step forward in 2026. As fans flocked to the Ramova Theatre for Soxfest this weekend, the White Sox made an important move to address the outfield, landing OF Austin Hays on a one-year, $6 million contract for 2026. With the bulk of the additions, especially on the position player side, likely complete, it’s time to take a look at how the White Sox could line up for March 26th’s opening game in Milwaukee.

1. 2B Chase Meidroth

Infielder Chase Meidroth demonstrated an advanced feel for the strike zone during his rookie year and showed why scouts lauded him for his elite on-base ability. The White Sox would like to see him become more consistent and tap into a bit more power in 2026, but he’s the favorite to get the Opening Day nod at second base and could be the ideal leadoff hitter. Luisangel Acuna, Lenyn Sosa, and Curtis Mead could also factor in at second base this season, but we’ll give Meidroth the nod here.

2. 3B Miguel Vargas

The 2025 season for Vargas was defined by a midseason swing change that completely turned his luck around. From April 23rd through the end of the season, Vargas slashed .252/.331/.438 and posted a solid .769 OPS. The White Sox hope Vargas will take another step forward this season, and the addition of Murakami likely means he’ll be the everyday third baseman.

3. SS Colson Montgomery

One of the brightest spots of the 2025 season, Montgomery took the league by storm during his rookie campaign, launching 21 home runs in his final 57 games of the season and playing good defense at shortstop. Barring an injury, he’s expected to be the everyday shortstop for the White Sox and will look to establish himself as a reliable middle-of-the-order bat this season. Montgomery will look to cut down on his strikeouts and make more contact, which could establish him as a superstar in the league. He’s a safe bet to hit in the middle of the White Sox lineup when the season gets going.

4. C Kyle Teel

Another highly productive rookie from the 2025 season, Kyle Teel has added nearly 30 pounds of muscle as he looks to improve his power output. While Teel and Edgar Quero are likely to each get their fair share of time behind the plate, Teel’s bat should keep him in the lineup most days whether he’s catching or not. He looked the part of a well-rounded star at the catcher position in 2025 and the White Sox are excited for him to take another step forward in 2026.

5. 1B Munetaka Murakami

The most highly regarded free agent signing in a few years, Murakami brings endless potential but a ton of risk to the White Sox lineup. Despite playing mostly third base in Japan, Murakami is expected to play first base for the White Sox. The single-season record holder for home runs by a Japanese-born player in NPB history brings a power upside White Sox fans can dream on with significant concern about his ability to make consistent contact. Regardless, he’ll be must-see TV in the middle of the White Sox order.

6. LF Andrew Benintendi

Entering the fourth year of his five-year deal, Benintendi has posted back-to-back seasons with 20 home runs, but hasn’t shown nearly the same on-base ability as early in his career. Defensively, he’s a liability in the outfield at this point and could spend a good portion of his season as a DH. For the sake of this exercise, we’ll say he gets through the Spring healthy and gets the Opening Day nod in left field. His serviceable veteran bat will definitely be a factor in the White Sox lineup.

7. RF Austin Hays

Primarily a left fielder in recent seasons, Hays brings experience at all three outfield spots and a track record of league-average offensive production. Against lefties, Hays has been more than serviceable throughout his career and his bat will help stabilize a young White Sox outfield. His exact role has yet to be determined, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic mentioned a path to regular at bats being a factor in Hays’ decision to sign with the White Sox, so expect to see a heavy dose of him in lineups early in the year.

8. DH Edgar Quero

The White Sox are likely to use a revolving door in their designated hitter spot this season, with Quero/Teel, Lenyn Sosa, Luisangel Acuna, Brooks Baldwin, Jarred Kelenic, and Andrew Benintendi all potential in line for some starts. I expect the team to try and get both Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel in their starting lineup as often as they can while they look to evaluate the future of the catcher position, so this could be a frequent look for the lineup. Quero is coming off a solid rookie season and will be looking to add power to his stroke and improve his bat speed in 2026.

9. CF Everson Pereira

The White Sox have a few options for who will ultimately get the primary reps in center field, with Luisangel Acuna and Derek Hill among the other choices. I’ll give the edge to Pereira, who Chris Getz has indicated could be given more runway than he has in the past. The former Top 100 prospect has shown 30/30 potential in the minor leagues, but has yet to find a home in Major League Baseball. A strong spring could give him an early look, and his development could be a major win for the White Sox.

Other players in the mix for at bats entering Spring Training include: Luisangel Acuna, Derek Hill, Jarred Kelenic, Brooks Baldwin, Lamonte Wade Jr, Curtis Mead, Lenyn Sosa, and more.