White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery has rival MLB stars asking for his autograph

Colson Montgomery’s rookie campaign has taken Major League Baseball by storm.

Not only has Montgomery entrenched himself with the Chicago White Sox young core, he has quickly become a legitimate face of the franchise.

MLB Network is doing a Colson Montgomery segment pretty much every day. The baseball world is buzzing about one of the best young shortstops in the game. Not even 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu got this much attention.

There hasn’t been this much hype about a Chicago White Sox player since Tim Anderson’s polarizing season when he won a batting title.

Montgomery has now hit a home run in each of his last four games, giving him 14 bombs since July 22.

Colson Montgomery has homered in FOUR straight games!



14 HR in 43 career games for the @WhiteSox rookie

When the division rival Minnesota Twins came to Rate Field over the weekend, Montgomery hit a home run in all three games. After the series, Twins All-Star centerfielder Byron Buxton asked Montgomery for an autograph.

Byron Buxton and Colson Montgomery exchange signed memorabilia

Buxton approached Montgomery after the series between the White Sox and Twins and asked him for a signed card.

Montgomery agreed to send Buxton a card, but he wanted a signed bat in return from the two-time MLB All-Star and Platinum Glove Award winner.

The message on the bat, shared by on-field reporter Brooke Fletcher to X.com, said "“Fun to watch! Best wishes. Keep balling!”

Colson Montgomery homered in every game vs. the Twins and caught Byron Buxton's attention. Buxton asked him for a signed card. Colson said only if he got a bat in return. Sure enough, Buxton delivered: "Fun to watch! Best wishes. Keep balling!"

It's crazy to think about how far Colson Montgomery has come in 2025. His early season struggles in Triple-A had some wondering if he'd ever reach the Major League level. Now, he's catching the eye of All-Stars on White Sox division rivals that are asking for his autograph.

That's the MLB superstar upside that Colson Montgomery has. Not only could he be a really good player for the White Sox during their next contention window, if he's slugging home runs while playing shortstop, he's going to be a huge name around the league.

I'm sure Byron Buxton, who has 27 home runs, 19 stolen bases, and an .870 OPS in 2025, isn't the only player who has noticed what Montgomery is doing.

The more people that take note of the White Sox having fun young talent, the more the South Side becomes an attractive place to play.