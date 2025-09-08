Second half White Sox are right on pace with some of the elite organizations in MLB

The Chicago White Sox (55-89) haven't been this fun to watch in a long time.

Thanks to a core of exciting rookies, the Sox have had an electric second half of the 2025 season. The offensive has been explosive, and they even have a shot at avoiding 100 losses.

We're talking about a 20+ game improvement under the first year of manager Will Venable and the new young core.

Since the All-Star break, the White Sox are proving that they belong. Their record is right on pace with some of the elite organizations in baseball, and they're beating up on some of those teams in the process.

White Sox are on pace with elite organizations in the second half

Heading into a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers, the White Sox had a better second half record than the Dodgers, Mets, and Astros.

According to a social media post shared by Chuck Garfien, the Sox were just one game worse than the Tigers in the second half before the series.

The White Sox then took two out of three games at Comerica Park over the weekend.

Records since the All-Star break:



Tigers 22-22

White Sox 21-23

Dodgers 20-23

Mets 20-23

Astros 21-24 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 5, 2025

Chicago is now 23-24 in the second half of the 2025 season. That ties them with the first place Detroit Tigers (23-24) since the All-Star break.

23-24 is also a better record than the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-25), Houston Astros (22-26), and New York Mets (21-25).

The White Sox are one game behind the Seattle Mariners (24-23) and Chicago Cubs (24-23) in the second half, as well. Those are two more playoff teams that have been aggressive in the past calendar year to improve their respective rosters.

2026 should be even better than 2025

2026 may not be the start of the contention window, but it certainly should be a year in which the White Sox are move competitive.

All of the important pieces from this second half run are returning to Chicago for many years to come. This young team should only get better with experience and development, They'll also be joined in the near future by more prospects and hopefully some free agent acquisitions.

I'm not going to go as far as to say the White Sox should be over .500 or in the playoffs next season, but we now know that they can hang with the very best teams in baseball. Winning 75 games or so in 2026 is absolutely within reason.