As the calendar flips from 2025 to 2026, the countdown to spring training is on. Just six weeks remain until MLB players head to Arizona and Florida to begin preparation for the 2026 season. In the meantime, all 30 front offices remain in pursuit of deals that they feel benefit their team in both the short and long term. The White Sox have made a handful of substantial additions already, adding Munetaka Murakami, Anthony Kay, and Sean Newcomb to an already-improved roster. With several needs to fill and many players available, the White Sox 26-man roster is likely far from set, but let’s take a look at what the lineup could look like if the season started today:

1. 2B Chase Meidroth

Meidroth enters his second big league season at age 24 looking to build on a decent first sample. He had an up and down rookie year, but demonstrated legitimate on-base ability that could make him an ideal fit for the leadoff spot. He’ll look to be more consistent in 2026, but could solidify himself as the White Sox second-baseman of the future. If Meidroth fails to take a step forward, prospect Sam Antonacci could get an opportunity sooner rather than later.

2. 3B Miguel Vargas

One of the major stories of 2025, Vargas enters 2026 looking to take another leap forward and become a piece of the White Sox young core. After bouncing around different positions a bit in his first season and a half in Chicago, Vargas looks likely to settle in at third base full time in 2026. After an abysmal start to 2025, Vargas posted a .769 OPS with 16 home runs from April 23rd through the end of the season immediately following a swing change. He’ll look to maintain the new-and-improved swing into 2026.

3. SS Colson Montgomery

Arguably the biggest reason for excitement during the 2025 season, the former first-round pick burst onto the big league scene just a couple months after being pulled from Triple-A action due to his struggles. Montgomery spent two weeks in Arizona with White Sox hitting director Ryan Fuller and looked like a new player. His fourth of July call-up preceded a historic second half, where he smacked 21 home runs and posted a 130 OPS+, giving White Sox fans a reason for excitement in 2026. He’ll be a middle-of-the-order bat on the 2026 club and look to build on his terrific start.

4. CF Luis Robert. Jr.

Despite rumors swirling nonstop for months, Robert Jr. remains in a White Sox uniform, and it appears he’ll be here to stay. He’s just two years removed from a 38-homer season despite injuries and underperformance the past couple years. Robert brings an elite combination of speed, power, and defense, and he’s a true five-tool player at his best. He’s likely to begin the year in the middle of the White Sox lineup, where he’ll get a chance to regain value and fetch a nice return at the trade deadline.

5. 1B Munetaka Murakami

Murakami joins the middle of the White Sox order in their biggest free-agent acquisition in years. With more than 250 home runs since turning pro in Japan, Murakami brings elite power potential, but with it comes a high strikeout risk. The White Sox will offer him every opportunity to adjust to big league pitching and hope he can provide a power boost to a lineup in desperate need of it. Despite playing third base heavily in Japan, Murakami is expected to play first base with the White Sox, giving him more of an opportunity to focus on his bat.

6. LF Andrew Benintendi

The White Sox would love to find a taker for Benintendi, who’s owed $17.5 million in 2026. After a terrible first season in Chicago, he’s been closer to league average offensively the past two seasons, and he’s posted back-to-back 20 homer seasons. Once a gold-glover in left field, Benintendi’s defense has fallen off big time due to aging and frequent injuries. He’s probably better off in a DH role, but the White Sox are short on outfielders, so Benintendi is likely penciled in to start in left field with the current roster construction. The White Sox will hope his offensive output is enough to earn back some of his hefty contract.

7. C Kyle Teel

Another promising development from 2025, the White Sox acquired Teel from Boston before the season and she showed very promising signs in his rookie year. While he graded out just average defensively, Teel looked the part of a mature hitter with an excellent approach at the plate. His power showed up down the stretch, and though he won’t be a 30-homer guy, he’s got the strength to hit 15-20 over a full season. He’ll likely share catching duties with Edgar Quero, but the White Sox will rotate him in at DH and find a way to get his bat in the lineup on most nights. It seems the White Sox may have found a franchise player at a key position.

8. DH Edgar Quero

The White Sox will likely approach the DH spot the same way they did in 2025, without a clear option. Manager Will Venable has expressed his desire to keep the spot open and use it to play matchups and give veteran players a rest day. The White Sox have two young catchers who they’d like to get in the lineup every day, and neither has played much of another position. It seems likely that Teel and Quero will see a heavy amount of reps at DH this season.

9. RF Everson Pereira

The White Sox are left with no clear starter in right field after non-tendering Mike Tauchman. Top prospect Braden Montgomery will likely make his big league debut in 2026, but he won’t be ready to start the season. The White Sox could make a veteran addition to fill the position, but of the current in-house options, Pereira might be the most interesting. A former top-100 prospect, Pereira brings untapped upside and could use an opportunity. The White Sox can afford to give him a shot and he’s currently out of minor-league options. Look for him to get a chance if no external additions are made

Bench: IF Lenyn Sosa, OF Derek Hill, UTIL Brooks Baldwin, C Korey Lee

The White Sox bench could largely be determined by minor league options. Derek Hill and Korey Lee are out of options, giving them a good chance to make the team. If Quero and Teel will both be in the lineup regularly, adding a third catcher to the roster could make sense, and Lee could also rotate in at first base and DH. The White Sox may still trade their 2025 home run leader in Sosa, who doesn’t have a path to regular at bats. If they do, IF Curtis Mead is likely to take his spot on the roster. Baldwin provides a solid offensive presence who can play just about anywhere on the field.

With six weeks left until Spring Training, more moves are likely coming, but the 2026 White Sox lineup is starting to round into form.