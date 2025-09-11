The White Sox are considering making a key change with Kyle Teel

The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have two of the best young catchers in baseball.

Edgar Quero has held his own at the big league level all season. Since being called up on April 17, Quero is batting .279 with five home runs and a .725 OPS. There have been ups and downs, but Quero has been a competitive at-bat all year and should only improve over time.

The 22-year-old catcher has also been gunning runners down on the basepaths, showing an ability to stick behind the plate in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox also have Kyle Teel, who has excellent defensive metrics and has been the offensive catcher in baseball since the All-Star break. It's hard to argue that when you look at Teel's numbers.

Truly, the White Sox appear to be set at one of the most important positions on the diamond. But according to Will Venable, the organization is open to making a big change and switching Kyle Teel's defensive position in the future.

White Sox might move Kyle Teel's position in the future

According to Bruce Levine and comments from manager Will Venable, the White Sox are still open minded about Teel playing other positions in the future.

"When you have guys with his athleticism and ability, you should be open to anything," Venable told Levine. "As far as today, we are focused on making him the best catcher he can be. We know he’s a really good catcher.” (Levine)

White Sox managerWill Venable on future positions for C Kyle Teel. ‘ when you have guys with his athleticism and ability,you should be open to anything. As far as today, we are focused on making him the best catcher he can be.We know he’s a really good catcher.” — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) September 9, 2025

Obviously, no changes are imminent. Kyle Teel is going to be a catcher for the rest of the 2025 season. But, with his proven versatility and Quero's defensive prowess, don't be surprised if Teel eventually gets moved around.

Teel spent a lot of time in the outfield during his college years at Virginia. He has taken pregame reps at first base in Chicago and played one inning of left field in the big leagues.

The athleticism and versatility will serve the White Sox well in the future. As nice as it is to have two of the best young catchers in baseball, being able to move them around and get both Quero and Teel in the lineup with regularity is essential.

If Teel can occasionally be a corner outfielder or first baseman, it will also allow Chris Getz and the front office to allocate limited financial resources elsewhere. Supplementing the young core is the only way for the WhiteSox to complete this rebuild the right way.

A downside of moving Teel to the outfield is that it could voluntarily suppress his value. A catcher with 15 home runs in a season and an .800 OPS is elite. A left fielder with the same offensive production (and likely average defense) is good, but replaceable.