White Sox catcher Edgar Quero apologizes for wearing Green Bay Packers jersey in Chicago

With NFL season around the corner, the Chicago White Sox recently conducted their fantasy football draft. To go along with the festivities, every player on the White Sox roster showed up to Rate Field repping an NFL jersey.

Many White Sox players showed support for their favorite team. Andrew Benintendi, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, was rocking a No. 94 Sam Hubbard jersey. Mike Vasil, a Bostonian, went all out with a New England Patriots jersey and helmet.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman, who grew up in Palatine, IL, was one of four White Sox players seen supporting the Chicago Bears. Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, and Cam Booser were the others.

Edgar Quero, however, was wearing a Green Bay Packers No. 10 Jordan Love jersey to the ballpark. Chicago fans quickly took notice and questioned why Quero, a 22-year-old Cuban catcher with no ties to Green Bay, would wear the jersey of the cities biggest rival.

Play-by-play broadcaster John Schriffen got the answers White Sox fans needed on Monday.

Edgar Quero apologizes for wearing a Packers jersey

According to Quero, he went shopping for an NFL jersey that he could wear to the stadium to participate. He didn't know much about the league or the teams, so he picked one at the recommendation of the store worker.

"I know. Someone told me about it. I didn't realize," Quero said, per Schriffen's retelling of the clubhouse interaction. "I went to the store and just picked up a jersey, they said this would be a good one. I will not make that mistake, I'm sorry Chicago fans, it wont happen again."

We can forgive an honest mistake...@JohnSchriffen got the scoop on 'jersey gate' 😅 pic.twitter.com/PtdbnlaGRb — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) September 1, 2025

With full context, it's hard to blame Quero for the honest mistake. If he hasn't experienced much of the NFL, it's understandable that he wouldn't know which team was which or know about the heated Bears-Packers rivalry.

After all, he's been in Chicago for less than five months and he has spent all of that time focusing solely on playing baseball for the White Sox.

This time, he's forgiven, but the city of Chicago doesn't play about the Bears and Packers.