White Sox division rival gets hit with a dagger before MLB trade deadline

A Chicago White Sox division rival just got hit with a some devastating news before the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on leave by Major League Baseball as part of an ongoing sports-betting investigation.

Luis Ortiz, another Guardians pitcher, was already placed on leave due to the same investigation.

It's unlikely Emmanuel Clase will be traded now

According to Jeff Passan, Emmanuel Clase's leave will last through August 31. The future beyond that is still unknown, depending on what the investigation uncovers.

Either way, it now feels unlikely that Clase will be traded. Prior to this news coming out, he was one of the marquee names in trade deadline rumors, but I don't see any contending team moving a haul of prospects to Cleveland for a closer that is a.) having a down year, b.) potentially facing a gambling suspension, and c.) won't be able to pitch in August anyways.

Clase is a three-time All-Star and two-time Rivera Award winner (reliever of the year). He's under contract with the Guardians through 2028.

If Cleveland had been able to trade their elite, 27-year-old closer with 3.5 years of control left on his contract, it would have been a serious haul of prospects coming back in the return package.

Now, they're probably forced to hold Clase despite a 52-53 record and deal with consequences of the current betting scandal. That's a massive swing in the wrong direction. It's a dagger for Cleveland, but a win for the White Sox.

White Sox benefit from AL Central teams struggling

As the White Sox look to rebuild their team into a contender, the state of the AL Central matters.

Nothing would be worse than if the White Sox put together a solid team, but had to play in the best division in baseball because every AL Central team was on the same timeline.

Cleveland appears to be on the way day down, at least temporarily. Kansas City is also having a bad year after making the postseason in 2024. The Royals also have one of the worst farm systems in baseball.

Minnesota might be preparing to be sellers at the deadline, as well.

Sometimes, one teams misfortune is great news for another squad. Emmanuel Clase no longer being a candidate to get moved at the trade deadline is a good thing for the White Sox.

It also could create more demand for relief pitchers like Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla, thus netting the White Sox a better return of prospects.