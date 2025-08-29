White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas leaves the game with potential season-ending injury

In the fifth inning of Thursday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, a devastating injury struck the White Sox.

Infielder Miguel Vargas, who mashed his first career grand slam earlier in the ballgame, was removed from the game with a scary wrist injury.

Vargas suffers serious wrist injury

Vargas was playing first base, and attempted to make a tough play that required him to stretch into line of baserunner Aaron Judge. Judge collided with Vargas' glove, and he immediately hit the ground grabbing his wrist.

Miguel Vargas exited tonight's game holding his left wrist after this play at first base



it was a disastrous play for the White Sox on the field. The throwing error by Curtis Mead scored a run, and put another runner in scoring position. But the long-term ramifications are even more disastrous than the immediate ones.

The White Sox may have lost Vargas for the year. If his wrist is broken, he will certainly be shut down for the final month of the 2025 season. Even if he has a severe sprain or dislocation, it could keep him out for oong enough to end his campaign.

Miguel Vargas' 2025 season might be over

With his grand slam on Thursday, Vargas has 14 home runs and 52 RBIs on the year. His OPS is now at .719.

Game-tying GRAND SLAM for Miguel Vargas!

Those are respectable numbers, but the White Sox would certinaly like to see him get mroe looks against big league oitching and continue the momentum he has gained since the All-Star break.

Vargas is hitting .283 with an .841 OPS in the second half of the season. He had seemingly made a full recovery from his mid-season slump and had been looking more like the red hot player that earned accolades and generated All-Star buzz earlier in the season.

In a worst case scenario, the White Sox will be without Vargas for the rest of the season and will give increased playing time to Curtis Mead and Lenyn Sosa at the corner infield spots. Brooks Baldwin, who has seen some time at third base this season, is in center field more frequently now that Luis Robert Jr. might also be done for the year.

Perhaps the silver lining is that Bryan Ramos may get another opportunity in the big leagues.