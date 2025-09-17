White Sox minor league team loses playoff game despite great start from top prospect

With an 81-57 record, the Birmingham Barons (Double-A affiliates of the Chicago White Sox) were the best overall team in the Southern League in 2025.

A 43-26 record in the second half also had the Barons placing first in their division, therefore clinching a playoff spot.

Per league rules, the Southern League playoffs will consist of four total teams in a best-of-three division series, followed by a best-of-three championship series.

The White Sox made some internal promotions to get the roster ready for the playoffs, and the Barons kicked off the postseason on Tuesday night with a game against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Tanner McDougal shines in playoff opener

22-year-old pitching prospect Tanner McDougal took the ball for the Barons in the opening playoff game. McDougal earned the right to be the Game 1 starter with a fantastic 2025 season.

He had an ERA of 3.26 over 113.1 innings at two levels. An electric fastball and pitch arsenal led to 136 strikeouts. It also got McDougal moved up the rankings as the current No. 7 prospect in the White Sox organization.

While he has been on an innings limit for the second half of the season, McDougal dazzled in his three innings of work on Tuesday night. He allowed no runs, just one hit, and struck out five Chattanooga hitters.

Playoff Tanner McDougal took the mound for the #Barons in G1 of the Divisional Series with the Eye of the Tiger. He throws 3 innings of 1H ball striking out 5 on 33s/49p. Locked in and firing on all cylinders. He gets a ND in the 8-6 loss. pic.twitter.com/BVY2YqoDms — FutureSox (@FutureSox) September 17, 2025

The Barons led 4-0 after three innings thanks to a two-run single by Sam Antonacci. Birmingham would expand their lead to 6–0 just one inning later. Unfortunately, a bullpen implosion led to some easy runs for the Lookouts.

Bullpen fails the Barons in 8-6 loss

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Schweitzer, who has had a roller coaster 2025 season, coasted through two innings of work before giving up three walks and a hit by pitch in the top of the sixth.

Timely hitting with runners in scoring position let Chattanooga come all the way back and tie the game 6-6 in that frame. Then Caleb Freeman, who made his MLB debut with the White Sox earlier this year, surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth, and the Barons lost.

Game 2 of the series will take place on Thursday night, and it’s an elimination game for Birmingham.

Lucas Gordon and Tanner McDougal have both pitched recently and lights out lefty Shane Murphy is finishing out his season in Triple-A Charlotte. That leaves top prospect Hagen Smith or the reliable Riley Gowens to take the hill for Birmingham.

White Sox fans may want to tune in for that game. It will be interesting to see how either of those pitchers throw in a high-pressure spot with the season on the line.

Braden Montgomery being done for the season takes away a lot of the intrigue in regards to the offense, but hopefully Sam Antonacci and William Bergolla can continue to drive in runs and the Barons can survive another day.