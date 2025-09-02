White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer is putting together an impressive offensive stretch

As the Major League Baseball season enters its final month, and as the minor league seasons slowly wind down, the time is now to look at a prospect who has been performing exceptionally well for the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox have many guys in their minor league system showing promise, such as Noah Schultz and Braden Montgomery, the top two prospects in the system.

Even though Montgomery and Schultz are the two names that jump out when discussing the White Sox organization, 19-year-old Caleb Bonemer is making himself part of the conversation as someone White Sox fans should have on their radar.

Bonemer is a coveted White Sox infield prospect who recently received an honorable mention for being a top prospect under 20 years old. With his recent stretch of play, his future looks really bright, and his growth as a ballplayer hasn’t gone unnoticed.

MLB Pipeline now ranks Caleb Bonemer the 86th best prospect in baseball. At 19 years old, Bonemer is having one of the better overall years in the White Sox organization, but the thing that has jumped out over the last week or so has been his power.

Caleb Bonemer shows off his power against the Rome Emperors

It’s been a great eight-game stretch for the White Sox No. 4 prospect. Bonemer is hitting .344 with four home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs, and an OPS of 1.323 in his last eight games.

Two of Bonemer's home runs came in the same game, August 31 against the Rome Emperors. That marked Bonemer’s first professional multi-home run game.

He now has 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases across two levels of the minor leagues this season.

Caleb Bonemer’s first pro multihomer game!



MLB’s No. 86 prospect (@WhiteSox) connects with his second big fly of the game -- his fourth over his past eight games -- raising his OPS to 1.417 for High-A @WSDashBaseball: pic.twitter.com/hu8JvkWBzm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 31, 2025

A bright future ahead for the former second-round draft pick

Bonemer clearly has a bright future ahead of him. If his development continues, he could join the White Sox 26-man roster over the next few seasons.

Having quite a few middle infield prospects alongside him and only a handful of spots available, Bonemer will need to bring something different to the table to crack an MLB roster for the first time. At-bats will be hard to come by.

This power surge certainly will help his case moving forward, as having the ability to hit 20+ home runs as a shortstop is a huge commodity in today's game.

Hopefully, that’s where Bonemer is trending and will end up. It’s nice to see his power swing emerging.