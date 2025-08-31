Chicago White Sox prospect named an honorable mention top prospect under 20

The Chicago White Sox came into this season with prospects in their system who have ultimately emerged to impact the big league roster. The biggest name to emerge from those prospects who have come up is Colson Montgomery, who has proven to be one of the hottest hitters in the second half, which hasn't gone unnoticed.

Outside of Montgomery and other young players on the MLB roster, the White Sox have some notable names still in their minor league system who could join the young nucleus in the next couple of seasons.

One of those prospect is shortstop Caleb Bonemer, Chicago's second-round draft pick in 2024. Bonemer could be one a player that jumps through the system to the big leagues quickly, even though he's young and was drafted out of high school.

As one of the future stars on the White Sox and possibly in all of baseball, Bonemer missed being named one of the 25 best prospects under 20. While it's a snub to leave him off the list, Bonemer was an honorable mention.

Caleb Bonemer is an honorable mention for best prospects under 20

Bonemer, who won't turn 20 until October of this year, was named an honorable mention on Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report’s list of “MLB’s 25 best prospects 20 years old or younger.”

2025 has been Bonemer's first season in professional baseball after getting drafted from Okemos High School in 2024. He has been performing well all season.

In 100 games between two levels of the White Sox minor league system (Winston-Salem and Kannapolis), Bonemer has hit .278/.399/.457 for an OPS of .856. Bonemer’s impressive play on the field has helped improve his standing as a prospect. He was not on MLB’s top 100 prospects list at the start of the year, and now he ranks 86th in baseball.

Caleb Bonemer is another future piece for a playoff team

Bonemer won’t be making an impact on the big league roster this season or next, but he could be knocking on the door by 2027 (strike and work stoppage depending).

Bonemer is one of many middle infielders the White Sox have in their system, which includes players like Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Lenyn Sosa, who are all in play as pieces for a future playoff team.

The White Sox also have prospect Billy Carlson, who was the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft. He could very well be their shortstop of the future. Carlson was lauded as one of the best defensive shortstops in his draft class.

Bonemer and Carlson could be the best options the White Sox have at shortstop, as Montgomery looks poised to move over to third base eventually, and Meidroth is a natural second baseman.

Whatever happens, it's a way down the line, but it’s nice to see that even down on the farm, the White Sox are seeing some success out of their top young prospects.