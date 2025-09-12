3 internal options to be the White Sox closer in 2026

With the Chicago White Sox wrapping up their 2025 season in just a couple weeks, the focus is beginning to shift towards 2026.

2025 has been a year of great progress for the White Sox organization, and we’re starting to see an outline of what could be a very competitive team. One area that still has many questions, however, is the back end of the bullpen.

The White Sox haven’t had an established closer in 2025. Jordan Leasure leads the team with seven (7) saves, and eight different relievers have notched at least one. The closer-by-committee approach has led to some bullpen struggles, and it’s an area that the White Sox will undoubtedly seek to shore up this offseason.

It could be an area that GM Chris Getz chooses to address in free agency, but I believe it’s more likely that the White Sox add to the middle of their bullpen and focus on bigger splashes at other positions.

If so, the team will need to decide on an internal option to become the primary closer. Here are three pitchers that could do the job.

RHP Mike Vasil

Added on waivers less than a week before the season, Mike Vasil has been a big time win for White Sox scouting and development.

The 25 year-old has thrived in several different roles in the White Sox bullpen, featuring six different pitches and a knack for getting himself out of jams. Vasil's ability to make a big pitch in a big moment has led to a 2.53 ERA in 92.2 innings as a rookie.

Vasil doesn’t have stereotypical closer stuff, and his 19.3% strikeout rate is nothing special, but he thrives on soft contact, and his 51.4% ground ball percentage is among the best in baseball.

There’s an argument to be made that Vasil could stretch out into a starter full time next season, as he’s had moderate success in spot starts this season, but the White Sox may instead elect to keep him in the bullpen for high leverage situations.

Vasil will be 26 years old on Opening Day of next year, and has several years of control, which could make him a valuable piece of the Sox pitching staff for years to come.

RHP Grant Taylor

Grant Taylor made headlines in Spring Training, touching triple digits with his fastball and showing off a lethal curveball. He began the year with Double-A Birmingham as a starter, but was moved to the bullpen shortly after the season began.

Taylor's promotion to the majors straight from Double-A opened eyes, and his stuff has made it clear to see why. Though the results have been mixed, Taylor’s underlying numbers are elite, and his 3.01 xERA suggests a great deal of bad luck has been involved.

A lethal fastball and wipeout breaking ball more closely align with the stereotypical pitch mix of a closer. Taylor would be a natural choice to be the ninth inning guy for the White Sox moving forward, but the club has not yet ruled out Taylor returning to a starting role.

I’d like to see Taylor begin the 2026 season in the rotation. If it doesn’t work, he has the stuff to be a closer and they can make that switch later on.

RHP Jordan Leasure

Originally drafted by the Dodgers, Jordan Leasure was acquired in the 2023 trade that sent Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to Los Angeles.

Leasure made his big league debut for the White Sox in 2024, but struggled mightily, with a 6.32 ERA in 32 appearances. Leasure hoped the 2025 season would be a bounceback season for him, and for the most part, it has.

Leasure currently holds a 3.75 ERA in 62 appearances, and has been particularly good as of late. The 27 year-old posted a 3.09 ERA in August and hasn’t allowed a run in six September appearances thus far. Over his last 20 games, Leasure has a 1.80 ERA and 12.6 K/9.

Man, Jordan Leasure has just been nails recently. 19 of his last 22 appearances have been scoreless.



I’ve been really, really impressed with him in the last 2 months. Think he’s pretty clearly locked down a backend spot of the 2026 bullpen. — Dylan Barnas (@NotCease) September 11, 2025

Much of Leasure's newfound success is due to him throwing more consistent strikes with his fastball. Control is an area that Leasure still needs to refine, but he has the stuff to be a closer at the Major League level.

If he can finish 2025 strong, he’ll certainly be in the conversation for that job, and if it were me, I’d give him the first crack at it.

Whether the White Sox go internal or external, the closer role is something they need to address for 2026. There are several young arms in the organization that have potential, and the White Sox need to find them opportunities.

An established closer and an improved bullpen will go a long way toward building the perennial competitor that the White Sox desire.