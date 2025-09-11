Chicago White Sox hot start to September comes with a cost

It has been no secret that the Chicago White Sox have been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, especially after they set the all-time record for losses last year.

However, this season has been more uplifting, with the Sox finishing the season strong, as the rookies continue to be successful in the face of adversity.

Over the grueling 162-game season, the White Sox have been below .500 in every month, with April being their worst at 5-21 and August right behind at 9-19. September, however, has been a completely different story.

The White Sox have flipped the script to start September compared to where they were last month. They are now on pace to finish the month above .500 for the first time all year, but it has not come without a cost.

White Sox start their first month of the season above .500

In their first nine game of August, the White Sox went 3-6 and were outscored by their opponents 47-36. That has been the opposite story for the White Sox to start their first nine games of September, going 7-2 and outscoring their opponents 56-44 over that stretch.

Amid their 7-2 record, the White Sox swept the Minnesota Twins in a four-game series on the road for the first time in franchise history.

The White Sox, if they maintain their solid play, could finish the month with an above .500 record for the first time this season. The Sox haven't done that since May of 2023, when they went 15-14. The White Sox had a .500 record in June of 2023, as well (13-13).

Sadly, where there's good, there's usually some bad, as the White Sox saw another injury to one of their key players. Rookie reliever Grant Taylor left Wednesday night's game with an injury.

Grant Taylor leaves the game against the Rays with an injury

Grant Taylor has been one of the bright spots on the roster this season, providing stability to a bullpen that has been a liability for most of the year. Taylor is second on the White Sox in saves (4), three behind Jordan Leasure (7), who is the season leader. Mike Vasil (4) is tied with Taylor.

According to the White Sox, Taylor left last night's games in the ninth inning with a right groin strain after throwing just seven pitches. Taylor had been facing former White Sox minor leaguer Tristan Gray before leaving the game.

Grant Taylor left tonight’s game with a right groin strain. He will be further evaluated tomorrow. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2025

The White Sox need to tread water for the final few weeks

The White Sox have dealt with nagging injuries all season, especially to key players. Luis Robert Jr. has been on the IL with his second hamstring injury of the year, and he'll likely be done for the season.

Chicago also received unfortunate news of injuries to top prospects Noah Schultz and Braden Montgomery this week.

With only 16 games left in the regular season, the White Sox may slowly work Taylor back, but it's possible he does not pitch again this season.

The White Sox will need Taylor to be healthy for 2026, as he could be a key piece in the backend of the bullpen or starting rotation. Finishing the season strong and avoiding 100 losses would help the White Sox gain confidence heading into next year.