Colson Montgomery nearly set a new MLB rookie record through first 50 career games

Colson Montgomery has been one of the best Chicago White Sox players from the moment he got called up to join the team over July 4 weekend.

In his first season in the big leagues, Montgomery hasn’t let the spotlight get the better of him, even though his road to the show hasn’t been the easiest.

In his short time with the team, Montgomery has shown off his power, which rivals some of the elite power hitters in the game, and could help him in his effort to be the next face of the franchise.

Now with 50 career games under his belt, Montgomery is putting up home run numbers not seen by a rookie since 2016 and 2017.

Colson Montgomery hits 17 home runs in 50 career games

After starting the year off on the wrong foot, Montgomery has seemingly put things together, as he’s been one of the hottest hitters since the All-Star break.

Montgomery hit a moonshot home run against the Twins on Thursday night. It was his 17th home run of the season. All of those home runs have come since July 22. Only NL MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, who also has 17 home runs since July 22, is keeping up pace with Colson.

Montgomery came close to a rookie record for home runs

Montgomery’s power surge hasn’t only been impressive from the aspect of how far he hits some baseballs, but also for the historic a pace he is on.

Of his 17 home runs, 10 came in August, which, according to StatMuse, puts him in a tie with the Athletics' Lawrence Butler (July 2024), the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso (May 2019), and Miguel Andujar, who accomplished the feat in 2018 while with the New York Yankees.

Montgomery also came just two home runs shy of tying Cody Bellinger and Gary Sánchez for having the most home runs hit by a rookie in their first 50 career games. Bellinger and Sánchez each finished with 19 (Bellinger in 2017 and Sánchez in 2016).

Bellinger and Sánchez were both finalists for Rookie of the Year after accomplishing this feat, with Bellinger winning the award in 2017 and finishing ninth in the MVP voting.

Montgomery likely won't win AL Rookie of the Year, Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson of the Athletics are the clear front-runners, but he should definitely be in the conversation.

Kyle Teel and Shane Smith are also deserving of some ROTY buzz. The White Sox have had quite a few youngsters step up for the this season, but nobody is garnering more national attention than Colson Montgomery.