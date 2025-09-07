The Chicago White Sox look like a different team in the second half of 2025

The Chicago White Sox have had a tale of two halves this season, with the second half being the much more hopeful.

Thankfully, the White Sox offense has come alive after the All-Star break. Being led by a core of rookies, Chicago might even find a way to lose fewer than 100 games. They currently sit at 54-89 with 19 games to play.

The first half saw the White Sox slowly introduce their top prospects to the MLB level with Chase Meidroth busting the door down and allowing the organization to feel comfortable allowing rookies to play.

After getting off to a hot start to the second half, the rookies are leading the White Sox offense to be one of the best in baseball in a few major statistical categories.

The White Sox offense in the second half

The White Sox have been one of the more exciting teams in baseball during the second half of the season. They got off to a hot start right out of the break, going 10-5 in their first 15 games.

As of Saturday afternoon, the White Sox are 22-23 post All-Star break.

Before the break, the White Sox were in the bottom five in runs (28th), hits (29th), home runs (28th), and were dead last in both batting average and OPS.

In the second half, the White Sox have done a 180-degree turn in all those same categories, ranking in the Top 10 for all of them, with hits being the highest at third.

The #WhiteSox are simply a different team since the All-Star Break 📈 pic.twitter.com/UdC7GkTmGl — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) September 3, 2025

A successful second half will help morale heading into 2026

Next season will be the third year of what looks to be a successful rebuild so far. Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, Grant Taylor, Kyle Teel, Mike Vasil, Lenyn Sosa, and Brooks Baldwin all appear to have a spot secured on next year's roster, as they’re the next nucleus of this team.

Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, and even Hagen Smith are top prospects that could all make their MLB debuts next season.

Luis Robert Jr. likely will rejoin this young core as one of the veterans on the team, as GM Chris Getz has indicated they would pick up his $20 million option for next season. Robert Jr. is currently on the IL, dealing with a hamstring injury, which plagued him earlier in the year and should caution the White Sox moving forward.

The White Sox will also have the added benefit of Andrew Benintendi returning for his fourth season with the team and his 11th in Major League Baseball. Next season will be the second-to-last year of Benintendi's deal, but hopefully, he can finish his contract out strong.

All of this bodes well for a team that could be a sleeper to content, especially if new owner Justin Ishbia infuses some capital to sign a big-name free agent or two.