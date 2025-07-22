Could the Chicago White Sox be a trade fit for a Mets former first round pick?

Trade rumor season is in full swing around Major League Baseball, and as one of the few teams set to be selling, the Chicago White Sox are right in the middle of things.

With ultra-talented outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off to a hot start in the second half, the rumors about his trade candidacy have dominated White Sox circles. But Robert isn’t the only potential trade piece the White Sox are taking calls on.

Veteran outfielders Mike Tauchman, Austin Slater, and Michael A. Taylor are on short-term deals and have all proven to be valuable. Veteran starters Aaron Civale and Adrian Houser both figure to be of interest to teams, as contending teams are always looking for experienced pitching depth.

The White Sox could even surprise us and trade outfielder Andrew Benintendi or RHP Davis Martin.

New York Mets have been tied to the White Sox in trade rumors

One team that’s been looking for upgrades and has already been tied to the White Sox is the New York Mets.

Earlier this season, the Mets were reportedly one of the teams interested in Luis Robert Jr., with RHP Blade Tidwell being a potential player of interest for the White Sox.

This week, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the Mets are willing to deal from their Major League infield depth to acquire help in other areas. The names mentioned as possibilities include Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio.

Baty in particular has been a popular name over the past few months, as the Mets don’t seem to have room to give him consistent playing time in their infield. I think the Baty is an intriguing and exciting fit for the White Sox.

Would Brett Baty fit with the White Sox?

Brett Baty, 25, was drafted in the first round by the Mets back in 2019. After spending the shortened 2020 season at the Mets training site, he put up an .855 OPS across two minor league levels in 2021 before ultimately making his big league debut in 2022.

Baty has been up and down since then, and has struggled to catch on at the big league level. After a slow start to 2025, he was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, but came back on May 5 and has played quite a bit better.

Baty currently has a career-high .726 OPS and 11 home runs with starts at both second base and third base this season.

Brett Baty clubbed his 11th home run of the season. 106.3 mph off the bat and 404 feet



Coming into today, Baty’s slash line in 22 games since 6/23:



.311/.376/.475 (.852 OPS)pic.twitter.com/W79BLlZE0O — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) July 22, 2025

Defensively, his numbers are solid at both positions. Baty carries four additional years of control and won’t be a free agent until after the 2029 season. He also provides some power, which the White Sox desperately need, from the left side of the plate.

The White Sox infield mix is a bit crowded, with Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Lenyn Sosa, and Miguel Vargas all looking to get at-bats, but I think they could make this work.

Baty could slot in as the everyday third baseman, and Vargas could move to first base full-time. Colson Montgomery can play shortstop with Chase Meidroth moving over to second base. Lenyn Sosa struggles defensively, and may be best suited as a DH that occasionally plays the field.

This would give the White Sox a group of young, versatile infielders, and provide them with a long-term answer at multiple positions. He would fit the age and timeline of many of their position players in the current core, and there could be some intriguing upside in his bat that has yet to be brought out.

Building a trade package for Brett Baty

What it might take to land Baty remains unknown. Sammon’s article mentions that the Mets are looking for bullpen help, though they’re unlikely to move Baty for a reliever on his own unless he’s controllable.

The most obvious reliever trade candidate on the White Sox may be Steven Wilson, who owns a 1.99 ERA in 33 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen in 2025.

Wilson has been a reliable arm in the bullpen for the past few seasons, and comes with two additional years of control. Could the White Sox throw in a veteran starter like Civale or Houser with Wilson and target Baty? It’s an interesting idea that I think Chris Getz should explore as the deadline approaches.

Ultimately, though, I hope Chris Getz makes the moves that he believes will be the best for this team in the long-run. I’m hopeful that the White Sox will be able to add even more impact talent to the farm as they look to build the next great White Sox team.