Injury to Miguel Vargas gives Tim Elko one last chance to stick in the big leagues

After a collision with Aaron Judge on Thursday night led to a scary wrist injury, the Chicago White Sox placed infielder Miguel Vargas on the 10-day Injured List with what was diagnosed as a "left hand sprain."

It's still unclear how long Vargas will be out for, but the injury is certainly a tough break the 25-year-old who had posted an .841 OPS since the All-Star break.

The White Sox are going to miss Miguel Vargas, but with one player's misfortune comes another player's opportunity.

First baseman Tim Elko was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday afternoon to take Vargas' place on the active roster. Elko was immediately inserted into the starting lineup against the Yankees.

Tim Elko gets another opportunity

Elko has had a few opportunities to prove himself at the big league level this season, but he has struggled to produce at the plate.

While he has demonstrated some power and hit four home runs over his first 14 MLB games, Elko has often looked overmatched against big league pitching.

Over his last six games with the White Sox, he is 0-for-16 with 14 strikeouts. His batting average for the season is down to .145, despite a .938 OPS and 24 home runs in the minor leagues.

With Vargas, Curtis Mead, Lenyn Sosa, and Brooks Baldwin all getting reps at corner infield position, it was starting to seem like Elko might not get another chance in the Major Leagues this season...Or maybe ever. After all, he's already 26 and sometimes, hitters prove to be excellent at Triple-A, but never pan out in The Show.

If there's a silver lining to the Miguel Vargas injury, it's the fact that Tim Elko gets this chance, which could be his last.

This could be Elko's final chance to stick in MLB

The White Sox are quickly beginning to weed out which players can be part of their young core and which players cannot.

Before long, they will make moves in free agency to supplement the young core that has earned consistent at-bats. Elko is on the outside looking in right now.

Chicago needs a long-term first baseman, preferably one that can bring some consistent power to the lineup.

If Elko can deliver over the home stretch of the 2025 season and look more like the hitter he has been in Triple-A, he'll be firmly in the mix for the starting first base job in 2026. If not, Chris Getz and the front office will likely pivot their focus to other internal option (like Vargas) and veteran free agents.

I'm not sure an opportunity with consistent at-bats is going to fall into Elko's lap again. He needs to take advantage of the final 28 games of the regular season.