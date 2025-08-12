2 positive injury updates for the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have had their share of injuries this season, beginning in Spring Training when they lost multiple pitchers for the season due to Tommy John surgery.

Since then, the White Sox have managed to stay relatively healthy, but still have had to deal with their fair share of nagging IL stints.

Those nagging injuries have reared their ugly head again, with Chase Meidroth and Miguel Vargas being the latest to end up on the Injured List. Vargas has an oblique strain and Meidroth is dealing with a thumb issue after getting hit by a pitch on July 30. Both got hurt around the same time, with their IL dates retroactive to August 2nd (Vargas) and August 4th (Meidroth), and both are now making progress towards getting back with the team.

There's no update on when Meidroth will return, but there was an optimistic update regarding the progress of Vargas and left-handed starter Martín Pérez, who has been on the IL since mid-April with elbow inflammation.

White Sox get some optimistic injury news on Vargas and Pérez

After getting off to a hot start by going 10-4 in their first 14 ballgames, the White Sox have cooled off drastically, losing seven out of their last eight contests. Not having Meidroth and Vargas healthy has clearly impacted the White Sox, as Meidroth was a pest to deal with at the plate, and Vargas was one of the team's five dialed in hitters, entering the second half swinging a hot bat.

Vargas has missed the last seven games, but got a positive update on when he could be back, with MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reporting that Vargas felt well enough to take batting practice on Monday. The White Sox are hopeful that Vargas could begin a rehab assignment soon.

Vargas, in 106 games, is hitting .229/.305/.402 for an OPS and OPS+ of .707 and 97.

Miguel Vargas felt very good taking BP today. Hopeful to come back soon without a rehab assignment. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2025

Vargas wasn't the only player to receive a positive injury update, with Sports Illustrated's Jack Anthony reporting that Martín Pérez has made a couple of rehab starts with Charlotte on August 2nd and Birmingham this past Friday.

Pérez threw 6.2 innings (106 pitches), allowing seven hits, three earned runs, striking out five, and walking three in his two rehab starts (4.05 ERA).

According to Will Venable, Pérez’s next start will come in Charlotte, but the White Sox haven't decided on when Pérez will rejoin the team. (via Jack Anthony)

“Venable said Pérez's next start will come with Triple-A Charlotte, but the team has not decided exactly when he will rejoin the major league team," writes Anthony.

"I think we'll take it start by start, but certainly want him to come back at full capacity," Venable said. "I think more than anything having a couple starts towards full capacity for him to be able to recover and make sure that he's feeling good. I think we just give it the appropriate amount of time and let him build back. But all good stuff so far."

Getting healthy should help the White Sox bounce back from losing skid

Getting all three of Vargas, Pérez, and Meidroth back soon will hopefully help the White Sox get out of this rough patch and back in the win column regularly.

Getting Pérez back will be a boost to the White Sox rotation, as it has been pretty lackluster this season, and having his veteran presence there could help the others to settle in. A veteran that eats innings down the home stretch of the season is going to be really valuable.

Pérez was one of Chicago's better starters before going down, pitching to a 1-1 record with a 3.15 ERA in four starts (20.0 innings). Thankfully, all three are progressing and will hopefully be with the team soon.