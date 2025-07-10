White Sox pick up lottery ticket outfielder with intriguing offensive upside

The Chicago White Sox made a trade on Thursday, acquiring 27-year-old outfielder Will Robertson from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations.

Robertson had been designated for assignment by Toronto. He now joins the White Sox organization and was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Naturally, most White Sox fans were not particularly inspired by this move. But Robertson is a player I've had my eyes on for quite some time now. He is having a monster 2025 season in the minor leagues and brings some offensive upside that I find really intriguing.

Will Robertson's offensive upside

Robertson had two consecutive seasons with an OPS over 1.000 for the Creighton Bluejays before being drafted in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

For the first five years of his professional career, Robertson never turned out an OPS lower than .725, He had a solid walk rate and 15-20 home run power at every level.

But in 2025, he finally seems to be putting it all together. Robertson is batting .292 with 14 home runs, an OBP of .403, and a .981 OPS in Triple-A.

#WhiteSox are acquiring OF Will Robertson, former 4th-round pick who posted a .981 OPS & 15.5% BB rate in 62 G for the #BlueJays Triple-A affiliate. 3 HR in a game & has played all OF spots. Could replace Zach DeLoach (season-long IL) for @KnightsBaseball.pic.twitter.com/r6PQotz1kM https://t.co/fpCRPYnrpP — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) July 10, 2025

Robertson's big season got him called up for his Major League debut on June 11, but he only appeared in three games before getting sent back down by Toronto.

He recorded his first Major League hit off of Philadelphia Phillies (and former White Sox) left-hander Tanner Banks. It was a 98.9 mph line drive that carried 348 feet and clanged off the wall at Citizens Bank Park.

Before getting called up, Robertson's minor league analytics profile showed him to be elite in a handful of important offensive categories like hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity, barrel rate, walk rate, and wOBA among others.

Will Robertson’s analytics profile from earlier this season before he was promoted by Toronto.



Considered me intrigued in the bat. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qHkS9GvL91 — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) July 10, 2025

We all know that the Sox are lacking when it comes to position players throughout the organization. That's particularly true of outfielders. Chicago's current outfield is comprised of veterans on their way out and a converted infielder (Brooks Baldwin) who is on the IL.

Braden Montgomery and George Wolkow provide some hope for the future, but I think Robertson has a chance to get some big league at-bats with the White Sox and test if he can produce at the next level.

Chicago needs outfielders and Chicago needs power. Will Robertson is a lottery ticket to provide them with both, even if he's already 27.