White Sox roster move brings back a player fans hoped would be gone forever

The latest roster moves from the Chicago White Sox brought back a player to the active roster that most fans hoped we’d never see again.

The Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day Injured list with a right thumb contusion.

Meidroth hasn’t taken an at-bat since July 30 when he was hit by a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies. He appeared in a game as a defensive replacement against the Angels on August 3, but he clearly has not been healthy enough to get back in the batter's box.

After inexplicably waiting for over a week with him unavailable, the White Sox finally placed Meidroth on the IL before Thursday’s game against Seattle. Shortstop Jacob Amaya was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and re-joins the White Sox.

Jacob Amaya is back with the White Sox

I, like most White Sox fans, thought we were finally done with the "Jacob Amaya Era" of White Sox baseball. He's the exact opposite of a fan favorite.

From August 27, 2024 to May 16, 2025, Amaya terrorized White Sox fans with his awful play. In 34 games with the White Sox this season, Amaya had a batting average of .097 with an OPS of .232.

He has two extra-base hits in his entire Major League career with a career OPS of .332. It is genuinely shocking how a player that bad can keep getting MLB opportunities in three consecutive seasons with three different ball clubs.

The Marlins and Astros were smart enough to let Amaya go once and for all. But here go the White Sox, bringing him back for another big league stint.

Amaya does have a respectable .866 OPS in the minor leagues this season, but it’s foolish to think he suddenly figured out big league pitching. He simply not an MLB player. More power to him, I suppose, for cashing a check with another few days on an active roster.

Amaya‘s stretch with the team should only last about a week this time around. Meidroth's time on the Injured List is retroactive to August 4. Once he’s activated, the Sox are likely to send Amaya back down.

That doesn’t make it any less frustrating to see him back in a White Sox uniform.

Let’s just hope Amaya doesn’t get much playing time with the Sox and eat into at-bats for Colson Montgomery, Curtis Mead, Lenyn Sosa, or Brooks Baldwin. Nobody needs to see that.