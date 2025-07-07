Major League Baseball got it right when it comes to the White Sox All-Star selection

For the last few weeks, Chicago White Sox fans have been wondering which player was going to represent the team in the 2025 MLB All-Star game.

Miguel Vargas, Shane Smith, Chase Meidroth, and most of the candidates with early buzz quickly faded down the backstretch of June and into July. It opened the door for a lot of discussion.

The questions were answered on Sunday afternoon when rookie starting pitcher Shane Smith was named to the American League All-Star Game roster.

Smith’s selection made both White Sox and Major League Baseball history, he is the first White Sox rookie pitcher to ever make an All-Star team. He also became the first pitcher selected in the Rule 5 draft to make the All-Star team as a rookie.

Some White Sox fans might disagree with Smith getting the All-Star nod and representing the team. Given how he has pitched over the last three weeks, that point of view is understandable.

But I’m here to tell you that the commissioner’s office got this one right and there was no White Sox player more deserving of making the All-Star team than Shane Smith.

Shane Smith was the right choice

Adrian Houser has been fantastic for the White Sox this season, but he pitched nearly two months in the minor leagues before even getting a shot with the White Sox. The sample size over eight starts just isn’t there for Houser to be Chicago’s only All-Star rep.

Smith had an even longer stretch of 13 starts at the beginning of the season, where he posted a 2.37 ERA and was just as dominant as Houser.

The same thing goes for Mike Tauchman. If Tauchman had similar production in twice as many plate appearances this season, he’d be an easy choice, but it’s hard to get on board for an outfielder being named to the All-Star team without counting stats to back up his case.

Tauchman only has four home runs and 16 RBIs. Make that eight home runs, 32 RBIs, and an .821 OPS, and then we’re talking.

I like what Mike Vasil and Steven Wilson have done out of the bullpen. But if you’re gonna make the All-Star team as a non-closing relief pitcher, the numbers need to be even more dominant.

Padres reliever Jason Adam has a 1.61 ERA in 44 appearances this season.

Giants relief pitcher Randy Rodriguez has a 0.69 in 39 appearances out of San Francisco’s bullpen.

Steven Wilson has a 1.59 in 30 outings. Mike Vasil has a 2.59 ERA over 59 innings pitched. Both respectable, but neither worthy of an All-Star selection.

Simply put, there has been no Chicago White Sox player in 2025 with a longer stretch of All-Star caliber play than Shane Smith. His numbers for the season may not look like an All-Star starting pitcher, but for two months, he was the best player on the White Sox roster by a longshot.

I’d much rather see this honor go to a rookie with upside and a future on the South Side than a veteran who 1.) will be traded away soon and 2.) does not represent the spirit of Chicago’s youth movement.