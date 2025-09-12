The White Sox drafted another shortstop, but Colson Montgomery supported him anyways

As we move through the next few years and the Chicago White Sox continue to supplement their current core with free agent acquisitions and a new wave of prospects, the shortstop position will be filled with competition.

Colson Montgomery has burst onto the scene in 2025. He has 18 home runs and 49 RBIs in 56 career games played. He is second on the White Sox in fWAR, despite joining the team for his MLB debut on July 4.

By all standards, Montgomery has established himself as the shortstop of the future, but the White Sox already have two budding prospects in the Top 100 that could challenge him or the job.

Caleb Bonemer, a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, had an .874 OPS, 12 home runs, and 29 stolen bases in his first professional season. Bonemer made it to Winston-Salem (High-A) by the end of the season, and is currently the No. 84 prospect in baseball at 19 years old.

Then there's Billy Carlson, who the White Sox drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Carlson was the best defensive shortstop of his draft class, and he also possesses enough power to develop into a 20+ home run guy in the big leagues. His $6,235,900 bonus is the most the White Sox have ever paid to a high school player.

With other promising shortstops in the organization and the White Sox using a Top 10 pick to add another potential future shortstop, Colson Montgomery is still doing all the right things.

Rather than treat Billy Carlson like competition, Montgomery took initiative and reached out to the now 19-year-old prospect.

Colson Montgomery reached out to support Billy Carlson

During an interview with Chuck Garfien on The White Sox Podcast, Carlson shared a quick story about Montgomery texting him after the draft.

"What players have you met?," asked Garfien. The interview with Carlson was conducted from the seats of Rate Field, prior to his ceremonial first pitch, as the big leaguers took batting practice.

"I met Colson [Montgomery]. He texted me a little bit right after the draft and was like 'Hey man, I'm here if you need anything,;" said Carlson. "That was super cool. He didn't have to do that. That just speaks to his character, and I'm excited to play with him at some point."

"I told my parents, they were just like starting to cry hearing that," Carlson continued. "Definitely speaks to [Colson's] character. I obviously see him killing it on the field too. Super happy for him. Awesome dude." (The White Sox Podcast)

It's players like Colson Montgomery who are going to turn the tide for the Chicago White Sox.

This young core loves the game of baseball, plays with heart, and seem to support each other really well. There has been a lot of talk in recent weeks about the clubhouse chemistry, with veteran catcher Korey Lee even saying that "it's a special time to be a White Sox."

Montgomery has all the qualities of a superstar on the field. From the looks of things, he also has the leadership qualities of a captain.

The White Sox have a special player and person in Colson, and hopefully Carlson will follow in his footsteps. Having too many excellent shortstops would be a great problem for Chicago to have.