White Sox get shamed for letting go of an underrated MLB star

Romy Gonzalez quickly became a fan favorite when he was called up to join the Chicago White Sox back in 2021.

Gonzalez, originally an 18th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, was a player development success story. He spent three seasons with the White Sox from 2021-2023, and while his stats were underwhelming, the numbers never reflected the potential Gonzalez really had.

He always hit the ball hard. Gonzalez had a solid analytics profile when it came to average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage in a small sample size with Chicago.

Romy Gonzalez showed potential with the White Sox

Before the 2023 season, the entire White Sox organization was bullish on Gonzalez's future in Major League Baseball.

"I think there's been nothing but rage about Romy Gonzalez this offseason from the coaches that have worked with him," former White Sox GM Rick Hahn said during 2023 Spring Training. "They even had a player who went down and came back and came in my office in the offseason and said, 'Don't you dare trade that guy.'"

Rick Hahn listened to his staff and players. He refused to move Gonzalez and gave him a shot in the big leagues. But once Hahn was fired, GM Chris Getz did not have the same reverence for Gonzalez's intangibles and potential.

The White Sox designated Romy Gonzalez for assignment on January 26, 2024. They have lived to regret that decision and the entire baseball world is now shaming them for it.

Romy Gonzalez has become a star in Boston

The Boston Red Sox claimed Gonzalez on waivers on January 31, 2024. By the second week of April, Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Worcester and joined the big league club.

Gonzalez battled a few injuries and IL stints during the 2024 season, but he remained on the active 26-man roster for pretty much the entire season.

In 89 games with the 2024 Red Sox, Gonzalez hit .266 with six (6) home runs, 11 stolen bases, and a respectable .723 OPS. He also played seven different defensive positions, proving to be the ultimate utility guy for Boston.

Gonzalez made Boston's Opening Day roster in 2025 and has been putting the league on notice. In 42 games, Romy is batting .338 with a jarring .975 OPS. He has 15 doubles, three (3) triples, and five (5) home runs in 136 at-bats.

Romy Gonzalez is Boston's leader in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS this season. He is elite in almost every advanced offensive metric.

White Sox get shamed for letting Gonzalez go

With his recent hot streak and All-Star level production, baseball fans on social media have been shaming the Chicago White Sox for letting Romy Gonzalez get away.

Gonzalez is now being deemed one of the most underrated players in baseball. Had he gotten regular at-bats with the Red Sox sooner, there's a chance he'd be on the AL All-Star Game roster too.

Given Chicago's need for impact position players and the current hole at first base, having Romy Gonzalez with 3.5 years of control remaining, would be massive. But instead, the White Sox gave him away for free.

The White Sox deserve to be made fun of for this one. This could go down as the worst move Chris Getz has made as White Sox GM.

Gonzalez was such a fan favorite and so fun to watch play...as much as I'm rooting for his success, it sucks to see him doing it for another team.