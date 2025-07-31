4 final trade predictions for the Chicago White Sox on deadline day

It's deadline day across Major League Baseball, and the Chicago White Sox are one of the teams taking center stage.

Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Adrian Houser have been at the center of trade rumors for weeks now. Chicago also has some other veteran arms and outfielders that could be of interest to contending teams.

At 40-69, in a clear seller's market, you'd assume the White Sox would be offloading as many veteran players as they could. But with the trade deadline just hours away now, the only deal Chicago has made sent Austin Slater to the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Gage Ziehl.

Is there more coming? Will the White Sox trade Luis Robert Jr. after all the drama? What can the Sox realistically get for Adrian Houser? What happens with the bullpen in this crazy market?

It's time for my final predictions for the Chicago White Sox and GM Chris Getz at the 2025 trade deadline.

4 final trade deadline predictions for the Chicago White Sox

1. Luis Robert Jr. goes to the New York Mets

The Mets, Phillies, and Padres are considered to be the finalists for outfielder Luis Robert Jr., even though there is some doubt about whether or not the White Sox will actually trade him.

While some reports say that teams are only willing to give up a "mid-level prospect" for Robert Jr., it's hard for me to see that being the case with the current state of the market. If Slater netted the White Sox the No. 18 prospect in the Yankees farm system, Robert Jr. should easily land the Sox two prospects in a team's Top 10-15.

Ultimately, I think the White Sox do trade Luis Robert Jr., and the Mets seem like the most likely destination right now. They have the perfect blend of prospects and MLB-ready youngsters to give Chris Getz the upside he's looking for in a trade.

2. The White Sox do not trade Mike Tauchman

There was some controversy about whether to not the White Sox would trade Mike Tauchman a month or two ago, but since then, the conversations seem to have seriously quieted down.

Tauchman is having an awesome season with the White Sox, batting .291 with an .844 OPS and seven (7) home runs in 199 at-bats. But his situation is a bit complicated because of the extra year of club control on his contract.

If the White Sox opt to keep Tauchman, they can offer him arbitration and bring him back for 2026. I'm sure there's a market out there, but I think Chicago like his production at the top of the lineup and clubhouse leadership enough to hold on to him.

It's not like the White Sox have some budding outfield prospects ready to take his place next season.

3. White Sox make a surprise deal and trade Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa has been a really confusing player in 2025. He has struggled with his plate discipline, defense, and base-running for the White Sox all year, but he still finds a way to produce offensively.

Sosa is the team leader in hits with 91. He also has a career-high 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, which is very respectable production from a primary second baseman.

Given his year-over-year progress and 4.5 years of control remaining, it would be a surprise if the White Sox moved Sosa at the deadline. But I'm starting to think Chris Getz could cash in and sell high on his 25-year-old infielder.

The biggest problem with Sosa is that he doesn't have anywhere to play. Colson Montgomery looks way more comfortable at shortstop than third base, which has pushed Chase Meidroth over to second - Meidroth is a natural second baseman anyways.

That leaves Sosa without a position. He's not a good thrid baseman, and he's an even worse first baseman. His bat is strong for a middle infielder, but it wouldn't' get the job done as an everyday first baseman or DH. That makes him the odd-man-out, and Chris Getz could take advantage of his career-year by shipping him to a team with a hole at second base.

4. Chicago doesn't move enough relievers

The White Sox are going to trade some of their relief pitchers at the deadline. Steven Wilson, Dan Altavilla, Tyler Gilbert, and Mike Vasil are all players that could interest a contender.

Even rookie Grant Taylor seems to be a name that has been discussed.

The dilemma Chicago faces is that none of these pitchers are rentals on expiring contracts. They all have extended club control and could be brought back for the 2026 season and beyond. Considering how well they've pitched over the last two months, that must be attractive for the White Sox front office.

My gut tells me that the White Sox are not going to trade enough of their relief pitchers. I don't know what the number looks like, but I feel comfortable in making this prediction because I don't think any of them are worth keeping in this year's market.

Relief pitchers are netting sellers a king's ransom. The Giants got Blade Tidwell (No. 10 prospect), Drew Gilbert (No. 12 prospect), and a competent MLB reliever in Jose Butto from the New York Mets for Tyler Rogers.

Mason Miller and JP Sears fetched the Athletics Leo De Vries, the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, as well as three other pitchers.

At that price, all of the White Sox relievers should be moved. Even Grant Taylor, as crazy as that sounds.

I don't think it will happen, but it would be a huge missed opportunity for the White Sox front office to infuse the organization with some much needed offensive talent.