3 White Sox prospects who could be next to make exciting MLB debuts

The Chicago White Sox have not been afraid to call up prospects for their first taste of Major league action during the 2025 season.

Eight players have already made their Major League debuts in a White Sox uniform this season and more are on the way. Given the organization's aggressive minor league promotions and the impending trade deadline opening up some roster spots, more prospects will soon get their opportunity.

Every time an exciting prospect is called up, there's a buzz around White Sox baseball as fans wait with anticipation for the debut.

Here's a look at three White Sox prospects who are knocking on the door of the Major Leagues and could be the next to get that call to the big leagues.

Colson Montgomery

Ever since being pulled from game action and sent to the Arizona Complex League to work on swing mechanics with director of hitting Ryan Fuller, Colson Montgomery has been looking more comfortable at the plate. He has an OPS of .853 since returning to Triple-A Charlotte and is driving the ball out of the ballpark.

Montgomery was once a Top 10 prospect in all of baseball. He was the best position player prospect to be drafted by the White Sox in ages, but the last 18 months have been loaded with challenges.

Even with his slow start to the season, I think we could see Montgomery join the big league team sometime over the next month if he continues to have success at the plate. If the 23-year-old shortstop is taking his walks and having competitive at-bats, I think he'll get his shot right around the MLB All-Star break.

Noah Schultz

Noah Schultz is the latest prospect to be promoted in the minor leagues. He joined Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend after a posting a career 2.37 ERA in 28 starts with Double-A Birmingham.

The 2025 season has not been perfect for Schultz. His walk rate has more than doubled from where it was in 2024. HIs K/9 and ERA are the worst they have ever been in his career. According to White Sox director of pitching Brian Bannister, this is a result of Schultz throwing his cutter less. It was all designed and part of the White Sox development plan for him.

As of a few weeks ago, I wouldn't have included Schultz on this list. But with his promotion to Triple-A, I can definitely see a world where he finishes out the season with a few appearances for the Major League squad.

Ky Bush and Sean Burke both debuted in 2024 and made a few starts down the homestretch of the schedule. Schultz could end up doing something similar. If he's called up, it will definitely be the most anticipated White Sox starting pitching debut since Michael Kopech back in 2018.

Wikelman González

Wikelman González may not have the same buzz as Montgomery or Schultz, but that doesn't mean he can't have a big impact on the White Sox future.

González was one of four players traded from Boston to the White Sox in the Garret Crochet deal. Chase Meidroth and Kyle Teel have already made their big league debuts while Braden Montgomery is having a really promising first professional season in Winston-Salem.

González was the fourth piece of the trade. He has the lowest ceiling of the players in the return package, but he also has one of the highest floors. González opened the 2025 season as a starting pitcher with Double-A Birmingham but was moved to the bullpen after four starts and was promoted to Triple-A.

Since moving to the bullpen with Charlotte, González is 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA. He has thrown 19.2 innings in 12 appearances, specializing as a multi-inning reliever.

I'm expecting the White Sox to trade Adrian Houser, Aaron Civale, Steven Wilson, and maybe a few other arms at the trade deadline this year. When they do, they'll need some bullpen reinforcements that can eat innings. González makes a ton of sense to get called up.