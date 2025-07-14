4 best options for the White Sox to kick off Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft is in the books. The Chicago White Sox made three selections, coming away with SS Billy Carlson, OF Jaden Fauske, and SS Kyle Lodise.

The White Sox really needed position players, and they added three of them with very different, but intriguing skillsets.

Day 2 of the draft will being at 10:30 am CST with the White Sox holding the first selection of the day and the 106th selection overall.

There are still some big name talents on the board that I'd like to see the White Sox add to their draft class. Here are four players that I think would be great fits in Chicago that they could target with No. 106.

OF Mason Neville, Oregon

Mason Neville is currently the best player available on MLB.com's big board. The 21-year-old Oregon outfielder had a huge season in 2025, blasting a program record 26 home runs and posting a 1.152 OPS.

With 60-grade power, I'm all about Neville's high-upside offensive profile. He also seems to have a shot at playing centerfield at the next level. All of the current outfield talents in the White Sox organization are better suited as corner outfielders.

Neville at No. 106 would make a lot of sense for the White Sox to add two things they're lacking currently.

A fun Sunday at the yard.



Mason Neville set the @OregonBaseball single-season home run record with this blast: pic.twitter.com/sU8GGzTheO — Connor Onion (@ConnorOnion) April 21, 2025

LHP Jack Bauer, Lincoln-Way East HS (IL)

After not being drafted on Day 1, high school flamethrower Jack Bauer might be headed to Mississippi State for college ball.

Like Fauske, Bauer is another Chicagoland product out of Lincoln-Way East High School. He has become a big name in the pre-draft process for his 103 mph fastball. He simply throws the baseball harder than any high school pitcher we have ever seen.

While I still want the White Sox to add a power bat, it's not impossible to think they could overslot Bauer and give him a signing bonus north of $1 million to turn pro.

It would require Chicago to save some money in the rounds that follow, but they have a chance to negotiate with Bauer overnight and into Monday morning. It would be a big swing for Chris Getz and the White Sox front office.

Premium Fuel ⛽️



2025 LHP Jack Bauer came out pumping this afternoon in sunny 70 degree weather.



FB: 97-101x6, T102 ‼️‼️‼️

SL: 81-84; Sharp, 2900+ RPM

CH: 85-88



Extremely loose and athletic delivery.#PBAAG23 alum and @UVABaseball commit. @PrepBaseballIL @ShooterHunt pic.twitter.com/T2Lxdq8a19 — Ian Smith (@IanSmittyGA) April 1, 2025

OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State

Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley is one of the best athletes in all of college baseball. He hit 20 home runs for the Beavers in 2025, but is only scratching the surface of what he's capable of offensively.

MLB.com wrote that Turley "might have as much raw power as anyone in this Draft class, with some scouts hanging a 70 on it."

While Turley is prone to a lot of swing-and-misses, he walks enough to make up for it and runs better than a traditional "three true outcomes" player.

I really think the White Sox need to add some power to the organization, and Turley has it in droves. There's a reason he's the career home run leader at Oregon State.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel listed Turley as a target for the White Sox at the back end of Day 1. I'd have to imagine the organization is still interested entering Day 2.

Gavin Turley's record-breaking home run as called by Mike Parker.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/93ULhjKrpQ — Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) April 21, 2025

OF Korbyn Dickerson, Indiana

Indiana outfielder Korbyn Dickerson is a really well-rounded prospect and the 83rd ranked player in the draft class by MLB.com.

Dickerson is average (50-grade) or better in every area of his game. His best trait is his speed, but there's 20-20 upside if developed appropriately.

After transferring from Lousiville and getting his first taste of college playing time, Dickerson mashed 19 home runs for the Hoosiers in 2025. He's more raw than your typical college junior, but means more upside and endless possibilities.

Stacking outfielder is a good idea for the White Sox at this stage. Dickerson would be affordable, signable, and fills a need. What more could you ask for at 106?