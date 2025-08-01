7 prospects that must develop into All-Stars for the White Sox rebuild to work

One reason last decade's rebuild never quite worked out for the Chicago White Sox was that none of the young players drafted and acquired via trade fully developed into superstars.

The White Sox saw flashes of stardom from players such as Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Lucas Giolito. But it was often fleeting.

White Sox fans can only hope that this iteration of the rebuild does not suffer the same fate.

Injuries and underachieving led to the White Sox winning just one AL Central title (2021), making two playoff appearances, and recording just two playoff victories. That is a far cry from the championship parades former GM Rick Hahn envisioned.

Hahn did not leave a lot of building blocks behind him when he was fired after the 2023 trade deadline. He did a fine job acquiring catcher Edgar Quero at his final trade deadline. The team also drafted shortstop Colson Montgomery and starting pitchers Sean Burke, Davis Martin, and Jonathan Cannon, along with reliever Grant Taylor.

That's a start, but it's not nearly enough. Chris Getz had his work cut out for him when he stepped into the White Sox GM role.

Chris Getz is doing what he can to acquire young talent

Trading Garrett Crochet for four prospects is looking like a deal will be mutually beneficial for both Chicago and Boston.

I think infielder Chase Meidroth could finally solve the starting second base problem that has cursed the franchise since Ray Durham was traded in 2002. Kyle Teel is looking like he will team up with Quero to form a great backstop tandem. Pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez has shown some flashes that he can be a good reliever and has already thrown some MLB innings.

Braden Montgomery is essential. He has the highest ceiling of the bunch, but I'll talk more about him in a little bit.

Last year's three-team trade deadline deal that was widely criticized is now looking much better for the White Sox as Miguel Vargas has improved. The St. Louis Cardinals also just designated Erick Fedde for assignment.

Getz may have made the best Rule 5 draft pick in franchise history with Shane Smith, who was named to the AL All-Star team as a rookie. Pitcher Mike Vasil also appears to be a home run waiver claim.

I still think a lot of these moves have formed what will be the "supporting cast: of the next great White Sox team. The young talent has been impressive, but none of them are setting the league on fire outside of Smith's first two months.

Superstar talent is still needed for this rebuild to have long-term success. The club has been trying to add that through the draft. This year's draft class has some promising players with a lot of tools who I think can be legitimate studs someday. Last year's draft also brought the organization a few high-ceiling players.

The White Sox have seven prospects who, if they reach their All-Star ceilings, can give the Chicago White Sox a shot at the sustained success they covet.

Braden Montgomery

The Red Sox were so desperate for an ace that they traded their first-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft to get Crochet. Now, Braden Montgomery is considered the White Sox's second-best prospect per MLB Pipeline. MLB Pipeline also ranks him as the 26th overall prospect in baseball.

Montgomery already has double-digit home runs between stops at Low-A and High-A ball and was recently promoted to Double-A Birmingham. I think Montgomery has a chance to be the next white Sox superstar with his athleticism, and if he can continue to hit for power. He must cut down on the strikeouts, though.

Billy Carlson

Billy Carlson was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and he has officially signed with the White Sox.

Scouts believe Carlson had the best glove in the draft. He could be just a level below Bobby Witt Jr., in terms of being an impact player, if he can improve his swing.

Jaden Fauske

White Sox second-round pick Jaden Fauske also has a high ceiling. The hometown kid has also signed and has a chance to form a great outfield-hitting tandem with Montgomery.

Caleb Bonemer

Last year's second-round pick, Caleb Bonemer, is displaying power and an uncanny ability for getting on base. He has all the tools to be a great player someday.

At just 19 years old, Bonemer has had a ton of success in Kannapolis and recently debuted on MLB.com's Top 100 list.

George Wolkow

The tall, strapping young outfielder got off to a terrible start in Low-A ball this season, but George Wolkow is starting to heat up. He already has 10 home runs on the season, which is three away from a career high, and 22 stolen bases.

If Wolkow can avoid striking out so much and continue to slug throughout the minors, he has enough raw power to lead the league in home runs someday.

Noah Schultz

Noah Schultz is the White Sox's top prospect and baseball's top left-handed pitching prospect, but he is struggling with his command this season. Schultz needs to figure out how to get his long limbs in sync through his delivery, but the stuff is good enough for him to be a legitimate ace.

Hagen Smith

Hagen Smith was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft for good reason. He also has the stuff to be an elite left-handed starting pitcher. He must command the ball more consistently, but if he can do that, the sky remains the limit.